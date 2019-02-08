Xavier Ateneo alumni help Media Wise win first Platinum Anvil

by MediaWise PR

Multi-awarded boutique publishing house Media Wise Communications/ Muse Books marked yet another milestone in its publishing journey after it was awarded the Platinum Anvil award for its coffee-table-book, On the March: The Jesuits in the Philippines Since the Restoration.

The Platinum Anvil is given only to outstanding entries that stand out among Anvil “Gold” winners. On the March chronicles the journey of the Jesuits’ as they bring the Catholic faith to the remotest corners of the Philippines.

The Platinum citation reads: “For recognizing the vital role of Jesuits in the country, the book highlights their mission and achievements, including their evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity and obedience.”

The project was conceived so that practical, sustainable aid could be channeled to the Jesuit community. To do that, a beneficiary institution was chosen, the Philippine Jesuit Aid Association Inc. PJAAI is dedicated to providing for the healthcare needs of infirm priests.

Presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) the ANVIL is the symbol of Excellence in Public Relations. It is awarded to outstanding PR programs, tools and practitioners. On the March bagged the Platinum Anvil for PR Tools, under the Publications category, the only one so cited in this category.

Unless a reader of this book reads the publication credits in its opening pages, he would not know how a group of dedicated alumni from Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan (Xavier Ateneo) contributed their hearts and souls to its publication.

Foremost among them are executive publishers, Manuel Paras Engwa and Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz.

Manny graduated from Xavier Ateneo (Class Salutatorian, High School 1966, AB Economics, 1969). He attended the Industrial Economics program of the University of Asia and the Pacific. On the March is his personal tribute to the Jesuits who have dedicated their lives to the Philippines.

Manny Engwa’s professional experience encompasses investment, agribusiness, property and pharmaceuticals. He has worked for a prestigious multinational since 1981, and has served as country manager in Indonesia, head of Southeast Asian Operations.

Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz began his first eight years of education at Xavier Ateneo in 1959 (Grade School, 1967). He moved to St.Andrew’s School in Parañaque City (High School, 1971) and was graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, major in painting in 1976.

Monching was part of an influential group of six artists, Hidden Lines, including Jose Tence Ruiz. In 2017, he received an Anderson Centennial Award from St. Andrew’s and an Outstanding Alumnus for Professional Service from Xavier Ateneo.

After a stint with Sining Makulay CATV (a cable television company) and The Manila Chronicle, he established his own graphic design and publishing company, Media Wise Communications, Inc. in 1993.

A visual artist, advertising and publishing professional, Monching, is a multi-awarded publisher and artist. He won his first Catholic Mass Media citation as well as a Philippine Quill award for publishing MUSE, a magazine dedicated to art, culture and travel. He has had three one man art exhibits.

Joining them in the editorial team are two Jesuits who previously served at Xavier Ateneo and two graduates who are now journalists.

Fr. Jose S. Arcilla SJ was the book’s Principal Writer, Journalist John Nery, Editor and Mike Baños, (also a journalist) as a member of the writers’ pool.

Fr. Rene Javellana SJ, currently the archivist of the Archives of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus, bolstered the team with photos and documents related to the topics presented in the book.

Fr. Arcilla did his Jesuit regency at Xavier Ateneo in 1954. After his MA in History at the Loyola University in Chicago he was assigned in Xavier Ateneo from 1965-68, serving as a college professor, XU Grade School student counselor and Glee Club moderator.

He was a professor of history at the Ateneo de Manila University and served as Archivist of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus. Among his many published works is An Introduction to Philippine History, Rizal: A Tribute, and Formation of Philippine Society.

Similarly, Fr Rene Javellana SJ served as regent at Xavier Ateneo from 1971-1973 teaching mostly Juniors and Seniors at the High School when Timoteo Butalid was principal. He was also moderator of the High School Yearbook, taught in the English Dept in College with Fr Al Nudas as his chair.

He was also active with XU college theatre, and worked with Fr. Al in the production of Antigone and with Mario Francisco in Foursome and other absurd plays by Eugene Ionesco. For two Holy Weeks, he was involved in XU and Barangay 40’s Holy Week Passion Plays.

Not the least, he participated in an archeological dig at Huluga led by Museo de Oro then headed by Fr. Francisco Demetrio SJ.

Journalist John Nery was formerly the online editor and currently writes a column for the Philippine Daily Inquirer. His Revolutionary Spirit: Jose Rizal in Southeast Asia was published by Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies and by the Ateneo de Manila University Press in 2011.

John studied Philosophy in Ateneo de Manila. He also went to Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan and Ateneo de Davao. After finishing his AB Philosophy at AdMU, he taught at the Xavier Ateneo High School.

He has received awards for his journalism; his book editing has been recognized with two National Book Awards. He was Nieman Fellow in Journalism at Harvard University in 2011-2012 and the Jaime V. Ongpin Memorial Lecturer in 2013.

Freelance writer and journalist Mike Baños started his pre-school at Ateneo de Zamboanga in 1964 but later moved to Western Mindanao State University (formerly Zamboanga Normal College, and later Zamboanga State College) where he finished his Grade School and High School. He got his AB Economics from Ateneo de Zamboanga (now a university) in 1978 (class salutatorian) and his Master in Business Administration in 2000 from Xavier Ateneo.

A dedicated community journalist, Mike has had a wide-ranging career which included stints with the local government and chamber of commerce, academe, banking, retail, and broadcast and print media (ABS-CBN, FUBC, Business World, The Manila Chronicle, The Philippine Star, Today) but his heart remains with community journalism and he writes online and in local newspapers as a freelance writer and journalist. He was a pioneer fellow of the Dart Centre Asia Pacific (for Trauma Journalism) in 2009, and was recognized by the Rotary Club of Manila Journalism Awards as 2017 Provincial Reporter of the Year (Print).

Not the least, and perhaps most important for giving meaning and purpose to On the March, is Fr. Jose V.C. Quiliongquilong, SJ, STD who succeeded Fr. Herbert Schneider SJ as President and Executive Director of the Philippine Jesuit Aid Association, Inc. (PJAA).

Fr. Joe studied A.B. Sociology at Xavier Ateneo before joining the Society of Jesus. He completed formation in philosophy (Ateneo de Manila University), Bachelor in Sacred Theology and Master of Arts in Theology (Loyola School of Theology) before his ordination to the priesthood in 1993. He is also concurrently the President of the Loyola School of Theology , Ateneo de Manila University.

Fr. Joe was already actively part of the team last year and was primarily responsible for facilitating the book launch last September 29, 2018 at the Arete. All proceeds from the sale of On the March will be donated to the PJAA for the benefit of elderly, retired and infirm Jesuits, and the promotion of Jesuit vocations in the Philippine province.

Perhaps it was only fitting appropriate that Monching and Fr. Joe received the Platinum Anvil for On the March during at the 54th Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal at the Marriot Grand Ballroom held 30 January 2019 in Pasay City. (Media Wise Communications).

