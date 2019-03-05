Why Local SEO Tactics Matter For Businesses

Mar 5, 2019



by Jonathan Adolfo

Spread the love

















A lot of businesses in Cagayan de Oro are continuously growing and becoming recognized thanks to the help of smartphones and easier access to the internet.

If you’re an entrepreneur, it’s essential for you to stay ahead of your competitors. To successfully market your products and services, you’ll need to give your potential customers direct information that they need like your products and/or services, location, contact details, and pages.

Most people would recommend you to start with your local area, especially when your business is still new. However, not many people know that it’s not as easy as announcing that you’re open for business with a single Facebook post.

For you to fully maximize your local area and stay ahead, you’ll need the help of local SEO (Search Engine Optimization) tactics.

Here are some Local SEO tactics that can work for you:

Google My Business

Links and Citations

Implement Schema Markup

Backlinks From Reputable Sites

Embedded Google My business Local Listing On Website

On-Page Optimization

Reviews

Mobile-Friendly Website

Improve Your Site’s Page Speed

SEO Audit

These eleven strategies are pretty much the basic and simplest ones you can try out especially if you’re still new to the concept of digital marketing.

Want to know more about the local SEO tactics listed above and more tips on how to market your business online?

Read about it here!