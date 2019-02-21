Web Design Trends To Expect This 2019

Feb 21, 2019



by Jonathan Adolfo

Spread the love

















Have you looked at your website’s current design recently? Do you think it still matches with modern web design looks and standards?

As we go further and further into 2019, we may or may not have encountered minimal to significant changes in the world of web design. These days we may have seen websites sporting more creative and vibrant designs as opposed to the dull and monotonous colors seen in dated designs.

Fun colors, striking fonts, and overall bold design – these are the websites of today, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. More web design trends are going to start popping up as 2019 rolls out.

One thing is for sure though, a fun and creatively designed website will serve no purpose if it is not responsive or mobile-friendly. As more and more time is spent on our phones than on our desktop computers or laptops, the more critical it is for you to think “mobile-first” for your website design.

Thus, if you have a spanking new design following all the latest web design trends – but it isn’t mobile ready – better think about how you’re going to work that out

Curious to know what else has been going on with web design trends or what else is coming up this 2019? Read more here.