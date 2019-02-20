WANTED: Cadet Pilots for the Philippines’ leading carrier

Feb 20, 2019



by PSE: CEB

Spread the love

















Manila–Applications are open for a new batch of Cadet Pilots who will be trained to become full-fledged aviators for Cebu Pacific (CEB).





CEB will be recruiting 16 candidates who will undergo a “study now, pay later, zero-interest” training program to become full-fledged commercial pilots with guaranteed employment with the airline.



Application period for the sixth batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots will run from February 15 to 24, 2019.





Interested applicants may visit http://www.flyfta.com to apply for the program. Applications will open starting February 15, 2019 at 12:00noon.





The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is open to all Filipino citizens who are college graduates who are proficient in English. There are no preferred college degrees, and applicants need only have an average grade of at least 70% or its equivalent in subjects related to Math, Physics and English.





The program entails 52 weeks of week integrated flight training, theory and education at Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Australia. They will undergo learning modules, train in a flight simulator and then on to an actual aircraft.





Successful candidates will receive Diplomas of Aviation for Commercial Pilot License – Aeroplane, Instrument Rating, and for Pilot in Command. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot’s License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.





CEB cadet-pilots need not worry about expenses related to the flight training, as the airline will shoulder the costs first—including a stipend, and amortize the payment for the course while they are employed.





The entire program will be financed by Cebu Pacific, and successful cadet-pilots who enter the CEB corps of pilots will reimburse the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years at zero-interest.





There is no application fee for the program. The application process begins with an online pre-screening. This is followed by an on-site screening for core skills and pilot aptitude tests, among other examinations where a fee of AU$425.00 (about PHP19, 000) will be charged.





FTA will screen and shortlist all the candidates. Cebu Pacific and FTA will then jointly select the final Cadet Pilots through a final interview and deliberation.





Fifty-eight CEB cadet-pilots are currently undergoing training at FTA in Adelaide, Australia.





A fifth batch, comprised of 16 cadet-pilots, is currently undergoing final briefings and pre-departure training and will depart for FTA in April 2019.





The five batches of cadet-pilots were selected from over 30,000 applicants who submitted applications online and went through the testing, screening and interview process.





For more information, visit http://www.flyfta.com/pilot-training/cebu-pacific-cadet-program.





###

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)





Cebu Air Inc., operating as Cebu Pacific, is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline. CEB and subsidiary Cebgo fly to 36 domestic and 26 international destinations, with over 107 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.





The Cebu Pacific fleet is comprised of an Airbus A321NEO, 36 Airbus A320, seven (7) Airbus A321CEO, eight (8) Airbus A330, eight (8) ATR 72-500, and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft. The ATR aircraft are used by Cebgo for inter-island flights where jet operations are not possible. CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of five (5) years.





Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the accreditation with the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of 429 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.





For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com or call the reservation hotlines +852-397-33800. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.





AboutFlight Training Adelaide (FTA)





Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) is a provider of world-class, customized aviation training solutions for the fixed wing and rotary wing industry. FTA is focused on producing future airline and helicopter captains, rather than simply training cadets to obtain a license.





FTA caters to sponsored cadets and self-funded students and offers a full range of services, including selection, ab initio and advanced training courses for airline and general aviation students.





Located at Parafield Airport in South Australia, FTA started operations in 1982 and over the years has had a number of corporate owners, including Hawker de Havilland and BAE SYSTEMS. In 2005, FTA was purchased by Hong Kong-based Young Brothers Aviation.