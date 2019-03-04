SWU PHINMA Offers Free Tuition for Public School Grade 10 Completers

Mar 4, 2019



by Mike Baños

Spread the love

















Limited slots only!

Southwestern University PHINMA is rolling out limited slots of 100% tuition and miscellaneous fees coverage for SHS students who are about to complete their grade 10 education in public high schools.

Reflecting the university’s goal for personal and community development, the 100% enrolment coverage applies to the following Senior High School Strands (SHS) strands: STEM, ABM, HUMMS, TVL, & GAS.

Successful enrolees of the grant are eligible for 100% free tuition and miscellaneous fees for grade 11 and grade 12. The grant will automatically be processed upon enrolment until slots are filled.

The scholarships and grants of the University are supplemental efforts of the school’s ongoing mission to create an environment where students can become the best that they can be.

For more info and updates on new and ongoing scholarship programs, visit the SWU PHINMA Facebook page at facebook.com/swuphinmaor website at swu.edu.ph. (PR)

About Southwestern University PHINMA

Southwestern University PHINMA, known as Southwestern University when it was founded in 1946, is recognized in the region as a leader in medicine, dentistry, and allied health programs. The university provides students practice-focused, relevant and hands-on learning so they become the best that they can be.

SWU PHINMA is part of PHINMA Education, the education arm of PHINMA Corporation with business interests in energy, hotels, housing, steel products and strategic consulting. It aims to serve the nation by providing accessible and high quality private school education to Filipinos nationwide. PHINMA Education currently operates a network of six (6) schools in the country including PHINMA Saint Jude College in Metro Manila acquired in December last year. It has also been operating a training center in Yangon, Myanmar since 2016.

*** 30 ***