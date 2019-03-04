SWU Phinma breaks ground for SWU Villa

Southwestern University Phinma Dentistry students now have a new home to look forward to.

School officials, faculty, the student council, and student body were all present at the SWU campus, to commemorate the start of construction of the College of Dentistry’s new building. Set to be completed in April of 2020, the new building, is slated to be called “SWU Villa”.

“This move is part of SWU’s “home improvement program”, as we like to think that our students consider SWU their “home”, and we hope to provide current and future students with the best facilities they need.” explains SWU Chief Operating Officer Albert Gamboa.

The seven-floor structure will contain pre-clinical and clinical areas, as well as administrative offices, faculty, conference, and discussion rooms, and rest areas for clinicians and students.

Eight clinics are planned, with a reception room for incoming patients, including three simulation rooms where SWU’s dentistry students can practice using their instruments before working on actual patients.

A ceramic dental laboratory and complete denture room, an autoclave room, a roentgenology laboratory and x-ray room, and a central stockroom to serve the laboratories and clinics, round out the facilities for The Villa.

“The number of dentistry students enrolling is growing every year, and with the SWU Villa, the university will be able to accommodate more.” noted Gatieh Nacario, SWU’s Vice-President for Academics.

The construction of The Villa is in line with SWU’s thrust to provide high-quality, hands-on learning experience for its serious and driven students. SWU officials foresee that with the new building and its facilities, the students’ learning experience within the university will be improved, and will help them achieve their goals of becoming world-class dentists.