Registration for Kagayanon International 17th TAPOK 2019 ongoing

Jan 28, 2019



by Mike Baños

Spread the love

















The Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Association of New York, Inc. is inviting Kagay-anons and Misamisnons from all over the world to join the 17th Kagayanon International TAPOK 2019 to be held on July 26, 27 & 28, 2019 to be held at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel 135-20 39th Ave, Flushing New York City, New York.

New York last hosted TAPOK in 1992, 27 long years ago.

Tapok 2019 Ambassador Ms. Ruth Banuag Iveschich is currently in Cagayan de Oro to help you drum up participation in the biennial gathering of Kagay-anons and Misamisnons from all over the globe. She is now billeted at the VIP Hotel where interested participants can make inquiries, secure and file their registration forms and pay the registration fees.

“Originally organized by the late Roy Gaane, the first big gathering of Kagay-anons was held in Chicago in 1982. This reunion of sorts evolved through the years and is now popularly referred to as TAPOK. This biggest gathering of town mates from the old hometown is now on its 17th event, covering a span of 36 years since its inception,” recalls Wendy Ramos-Garcia, of the Kagay-anons of Northern California which hosted the latest Tapok last August 4-6, 2017 in San Francisco, 20 years after it last hosted t he event in 1996.



Interested parties can visit the Tapok 2019 website for registration or contact the Tapok Steering Committee headed by TAPOK 2019 Chair and CDO- Misor Pres. Rely Manacay, Vice President Gina Cabesada Espinosa and Evangeline Bombed Leaps, Vice President Deedith Sabio Arellano, Treasurer Eddy Aranez, PRO Boogie Musni Rivera, and Ruth Banuag Iveschich, Dolly B. Ilogon, Mafe Lacang, Rose Marie Roa and Wennie Illana as members.

Registration forms can also be downloaded online from the Facebook page “Kagay-anon International Tapok 2019 – New York” and payments for registration fees can be made via Paypal using the Account Email: 17thtapok@gmail.com with cdomisor as the Recipient.





Tapok 2019 updates can also be read through Mindanao Daily as Tapok 2019’s Official Newspaper or broadcast over Bombo Radyo as its Official Radio. (RMB)

-30-