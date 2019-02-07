Philippines dethrones Thailand to become world’s heaviest internet users- Digital 2019

Hootsuite and We Are Social have just released their latest Digital 2019 report highlighting key stats and trends on internet and social media use across more than 230 countries around the world.

The study reveals that APAC has some of the highest growth in social media users worldwide, with 218 million users joining the ranks over the past year.

Internet users in the Philippines upped their average time online to 10 hours and 2 minutes up from 9 hours and 29 minutes last year. This inched them past Thailand to become the country that spends the most amount of time online.

The new reigning champions of time spent online also maintained their global lead in time spent on social media by spending an average of 4 hours and 12 minutes on social platforms, a substantial leap from the global average of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

With strong internet usage, businesses in the Philippines can’t afford to miss the opportunity that digital and social represent, 70% of internet users in the country spend money on eCommerce platforms.

Mobile internet proved to be a popular method of accessing the internet in the Philippines, users there spent 4 hours and 58 minutes on mobile internet, the second highest globally behind Thailand.

A healthy 57% of internet users also spent on mCommerce platforms and mobile banking usage reached 54%, both higher than the global averages of 55 and 41 percent respectively.

Roger Graham, Head of Asia, Hootsuite, said “Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for Internet and mobile usage, and with that comes a huge appetite for technological adoption, foreign investment and digital innovation.”

” Brands and companies are recognising this opportunity and demonstrating a strong sense of urgency to integrate digital and social media into their business. We have been rapidly expanding our teams and partnerships across the region to meet this demand as we are focused on helping our customers unlock the value of social media through technology, strategy and training.”