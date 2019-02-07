Then & Now: A Brief History of TAPOK

Feb 7, 2019



by Wendy Ramos-Garcia

Spread the love

















The idea of gathering Kagay-anons living abroad was a seed planted by the late Roy C. Gaane, founder and president of Kagayanon International (KI).

Roy was instrumental in drawing up a list of Kagay-anons who had migrated to the United States by keeping track of new arrivals, ultimately connecting everyone via his KI Newsletter.It was through said newsletter that homesick Kagay-anons heard fresh news about recent happenings back home and learned about recent arrivals.

Remember that all this took place before the age of computers, emails and Facebook. Everything had to be done manually through a typewriter and painstakingly sent out by snail mail.

One thing led to another setting off the first big gathering of Kagay-anons in Chicago in 1982. This reunion of sorts evolved through the years and is now popularly referred to as TAPOK. This biggest gathering of town mates from the old hometown is now on its 17th event, covering a span of 36 years from its initial inception.



TAPOK through the Years

1982 Chicago 1996 San Francisco 2007 Las Vegas 2017 San Francisco

1984 Los Angeles 1998 Las Vegas 2009 New Jersey

1986 Toronto 2001 Houston 2011 Los Angeles

1988 Seattle 2003 San Diego 2013 Toronto

1992 New York 2005 Honolulu 2015 Vancouver

The last TAPOK held on August 4 to 6, 2017 was hosted by the Kagay-anons of Northern California, headed by President Peter Garcia, 20 long years since it played host way back in 1996.

What is it about TAPOK that generates so much interest and excitement?

It is during TAPOK where you will encounter childhood friends and neighbors, classmates and cousins and make new friends. It is akin to being “home” because for 3 full days, you will be in the company of people who are like family since you all share a common town, common friends and similar childhood experiences and memories. That is TAPOK’s magnetic and enduring allure.

Every single TAPOK has been unique, successful and special in its own way. The forthcoming one to be hosted by the Cagayan de Oro – Misamis Oriental Association of New York on July 26 – 28, 2019 promises to be no different in that it will be just as much fun, memorable and exciting as all the previous ones.

But, it will be slightly different because this time, there will be not just Cagayanons but also Misamisnons, that is people coming from the different towns comprising Misamis Oriental.

However, the hosts are reminded about the raison d’être for which TAPOK was set up. Roy’s original intent should be honored and maintained – this social gathering is meant for people from our City and Province, not for inhabitants coming from other islands. The goal is not numbers but to establish the same camaraderie present in all previous TAPOKs.

-30-