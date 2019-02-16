NCCA honors Liceo Prof with 2nd straight Ani ng Dangal

Feb 16, 2019

by The Night Stalker

A Professor of the Liceo de Cagayan University Conservatory of Music, Theater and Dance will be honored with his second Ani ng Dangal award by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA-Office of the President).

 

With Maestra Irma Ponce-Enrile Potenciano, De Guzman’s voice teacher at the Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music during the 10th Ani Ng Dangal Awarding Ceremony 2018.

 

Cipriano “Zip” Mercado de Guzman Jr. will be honored during the  11th Ani ng Dangal Awarding Ceremony on February 27, 2019 at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

 

Launched in 2009, the Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) Awards honors artists who have earned international awards and accolades during the past year. It is an annual event, which serves as the closing activity of the NCCA’s celebration of the National Arts Month.

 

Zip de Guzman with NCCA Chairman- National Artist for Literature Virgilio S.Almario, Shirley Halili-Cruz (NCCA Committee on Dance Chairman) and Prof.Mauricia Borromeo (Committee on Music).

 

Following this year’s awarding rites, an Ani ng Dangal Exhibit will also be mounted, paying tribute to the awardees’ achievements and contributions through an exhibit of their works and trophies.

 

De Guzman earned the recognition after he was awarded 1st Prize in the Senior/Professional Category at the 2018 “Rome” International Music Competition-Grand Prize Virtuoso held at Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy last December 18, 2018.

 

ip de Guzman (Ani ng Dangal 2018 Awardee in music) with Actress Iza Calzado, Ani ng Dangal 2018 Awardee in Cinema.

 

De Guzman was also among the 62 outstanding artists honored in the 10th Ani ng Dangal awards last year chosen from six arts fields : 32  from Cinema, 4 for Dance, 2 in Dramatic Arts, 2 in Literary Arts, 8 in Music and 14 Visual Arts. 

 

Zip was honored during the 10th Ani ng Dangal Awards 2016 for winning 1st Prize for 2 consecutive years (2016 & 2017)-Professional Category of the American Protégé International Music Competition at Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall) in New York City, USA;  an Espoir Prize (Lieder Category U) at the 18th Osaka International Music Competition 2017 in Takatsuki Gendai Grand Hall Osaka, Japan;  2nd Prize (Vocal Category) at the 10th Yokohama International Music Competition 2016 in Tokyo Gotanda Cultural Center Japan; Espoir Prize at the 8th Tokyo International Music Competition 2016 at Tokyo Sunny Hall, among others.

 

Zip de Guzman with Maestra Irma Ponce-Enrile Potenciano, De Guzman’s Voice Professor when he was in college at the UST Conservatory of Music.

 

De Guzman  is a Licensed Professional Teacher (LPT) and has been a Voice, Theater, Chorus, Music Education and Japanese Language Professor at the Liceo Conservatory of Music, Theater and Dance since July 2018. 

 

Concurrently, he is also engaged as a Free Lance Opera Singer (Baritone) at the Hiroshima City Opera, Japan, since 2017 and Lyric Opera of the Philippines. Previously, he was affiliated with Kuala Lumpur City Opera (Formerly EST Inc.) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

 

De Guzman was a guest/part-time program host of Concert At The Park in Manila and a former Vocal Instructor at the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of  Music Extension Program.

 

For his next international engagement, De Guzman will play Sylvio in Pagliacci and Maestro Spinelloccio in Gianni Schicchi with the Hiroshima City Opera and Orchestra on August 10 and11 in Japan. 

 

He also has several other singing engagements/vocal workshops lined up in New York City, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

 

He will also sing the Bass Solo in J.S.Bach’s Cantata#131 and Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem at the Ayala Museum Makati City on April 13, and will play Sylvio in Pagliacci with Lyric Opera of the Philippines later this year. 

 

Mabuhay!

 

-INDNJC-

