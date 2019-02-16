NCCA honors Liceo Prof with 2nd straight Ani ng Dangal

Feb 16, 2019



by The Night Stalker

A Professor of the Liceo de Cagayan University Conservatory of Music, Theater and Dance will be honored with his second Ani ng Dangal award by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA-Office of the President).

Cipriano “Zip” Mercado de Guzman Jr. will be honored during the 11th Ani ng Dangal Awarding Ceremony on February 27, 2019 at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Launched in 2009, the Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) Awards honors artists who have earned international awards and accolades during the past year. It is an annual event, which serves as the closing activity of the NCCA’s celebration of the National Arts Month.

Following this year’s awarding rites, an Ani ng Dangal Exhibit will also be mounted, paying tribute to the awardees’ achievements and contributions through an exhibit of their works and trophies.

De Guzman earned the recognition after he was awarded 1st Prize in the Senior/Professional Category at the 2018 “Rome” International Music Competition-Grand Prize Virtuoso held at Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy last December 18, 2018.

De Guzman was also among the 62 outstanding artists honored in the 10th Ani ng Dangal awards last year chosen from six arts fields : 32 from Cinema, 4 for Dance, 2 in Dramatic Arts, 2 in Literary Arts, 8 in Music and 14 Visual Arts.

Zip was honored during the 10th Ani ng Dangal Awards 2016 for winning 1st Prize for 2 consecutive years (2016 & 2017)-Professional Category of the American Protégé International Music Competition at Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall) in New York City, USA; an Espoir Prize (Lieder Category U) at the 18th Osaka International Music Competition 2017 in Takatsuki Gendai Grand Hall Osaka, Japan; 2nd Prize (Vocal Category) at the 10th Yokohama International Music Competition 2016 in Tokyo Gotanda Cultural Center Japan; Espoir Prize at the 8th Tokyo International Music Competition 2016 at Tokyo Sunny Hall, among others.

De Guzman is a Licensed Professional Teacher (LPT) and has been a Voice, Theater, Chorus, Music Education and Japanese Language Professor at the Liceo Conservatory of Music, Theater and Dance since July 2018.

Concurrently, he is also engaged as a Free Lance Opera Singer (Baritone) at the Hiroshima City Opera, Japan, since 2017 and Lyric Opera of the Philippines. Previously, he was affiliated with Kuala Lumpur City Opera (Formerly EST Inc.) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

De Guzman was a guest/part-time program host of Concert At The Park in Manila and a former Vocal Instructor at the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music Extension Program .

For his next international engagement, De Guzman will play Sylvio in Pagliacci and Maestro Spinelloccio in Gianni Schicchi with the Hiroshima City Opera and Orchestra on August 10 and11 in Japan.

He also has several other singing engagements/vocal workshops lined up in New York City, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

He will also sing the Bass Solo in J.S.Bach’s Cantata#131 and Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem at the Ayala Museum Makati City on April 13, and will play Sylvio in Pagliacci with Lyric Opera of the Philippines later this year.

