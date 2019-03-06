More Upcoming Blockbusters, More Opportunities for Block Screening Patrons

Mar 6, 2019



by Mike Baños

Spread the love

















Centrio Cinemas once again rolled out the red carpet for its loyal block screening patrons and cineastes with the 2019 Centrio Mall Cinemas Roadshow last Feb. 28th.

Held at Seda Centrio’s plush Sinamay function room, this year’s roadshow was definitely bigger than the maiden run held a year ago at the same venue. That incidentally was the first ever road show ever held by the Ayala Cinemas chain nationwide.

“We had been treated to similar roadshows by our film distributors so I thought why not do something similar for our loyal movie goers and block screening patrons?” recalls Candice A. Saligumba, Operations Associate Manager-Cinema Operations, Centrio Mall.

This year’s roadshow as attended by a wide cross section of movie goers and groups including martial arts clubs, ad agencies, church relation organizations, civic organizations, school related organizations, medical institutions, telecom companies, among others.

Centrio’s Plush Seats and Colorful Carpeted Floors

Besides being treated to the full lineup of upcoming films and their target screening dates, this year’s roadshow was expanded to also include the full menu off income generating opportunities for partner organizations besides block screenings such as cinema rentals, screening rates for upcoming events, products and the like, cinema ticket, lobby and counter top advertising.

Judy Teves of the Jesus the Shepherd Community Church said it was their first time to book a block screening although the LCHS Batch 96 to which she also belonged had already had block screenings twice previously and again booked another for this coming May.

“Centrio Cinemas location is easily accessible and their staff is also very accommodating,” she noted.

“We pencil booked for a few movies,” said Joyce Vega, president of JCI Macajalar 24K. “It’s really helpful because we can now plot movies we want to book on our calendars.”

“We can also discuss other movies we didn’t originally plan on booking,”she noted.

Outside Centrio’s Cinema 1 and 2

Among the upcoming films to be screened in Ayala Centrio Cinemas include the following with their respective distributors:

Columbia, Universal and Paramount Pictures: Wonder Park, Us, Pet Sematary, Brightburn, Little, Secret Life of Pets 2, Rocketman (Elton John Biopic), Men in Black: International, Spider Man: Far from Home, Fast & Furious Hobbs and Shaw, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Dora the Explorer, Good Boys, Angry Birds 2, Zombieland: Double Tap, The Addams Family, Gemini Man, Charlie’s Angels, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Rhythm Section, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Jumanji Sequel.

Disney Films: Dumbo, Avengers: End Game, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Frozen 2.

Warner Bros and Fox Films: Shazam!, Breakthrough, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Godzilla: King of Monsters, It: Chapter 2, The Joker, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Joker, The New Mutants, and Terminator: Dark Fate

Pioneer Films: On the Basis of Sex, Long Shot, Hotel Mumbai, Five Feet Apart, Teen Spirit, John Wick 3: Parabellum, 17 Bridges, Playmobil :The Movie

Viva Films: Ulan, Maria, Backtrace, Hellboy, Ugly Dolls, Indak, After All, Hard Day, Sa Muli, Angel Has Fallen, The Other Wife, Ghost Singer, My Zombae, Lecheng Pag-Ibig.

Regal Films: Papa Pogi; Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love, Does Your Mother Know?, Barang, Standed, Part Time Girlfriend, Anna, Finding You, Mina-Anud, Witch, Insant Baby, Titas & Titas of Manila. Guerrillas of Powell

Star Cinema: Eerie, Last Fool Show, and Dead Batt,

Reality (Kwaresma, On the Job 2 –directed by Erik Matti), Cinescreen (Homestay, Extremely Wicked, Mary, Fonzo) & Crystal Sky (Nomis).

Participants to the 2019 Centrio Mall Cinema Roadshow pose for posterity following the event at Sinamay Function Room, Seda Centrio (photo by Tom Udasco Photography)

Interested parties can visit the Cinema Centrio Office at the 3rd floor of Centrio Mall anytime during mall hours and look for Ms. Candice Saligumba or contact her mobile # 0917-530-3381 or email her at saligumbacandice.cdogc@ayalamalls.com.ph