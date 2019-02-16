Mindanao Beat 2019 – CDO Hosts Human Resources & Business Summit this April

Feb 16, 2019



by PR

The first ever Human Resources and Business Summit will be hosted by Cagayan de Oro City this coming April 8, 2019 at the Cove Garden Resort.

Dubbed MINDANAO BEAT 2019, the day-long event seeks to mainstream the discussion on the impact of recent economic developments on Mindanao’s human resources and provide insights on how business organizations can direct innovative HR and business strategies most appropriate for the changing economic landscape.

“The summit hopes to increase stakeholders’ appreciation of the crucial role of HR in business success and sustaining regional economic growth,” said Jay Limjoco, summit organizer.

The summit will spotlight Ramon “Mon” Segismundo, president and chief operations officer of the HIJO Group of Companies, as Keynote Speaker. He will speak on “HR PERSPECTIVE: Impact, challenges, and opportunities for Mindanao HR community amid recent economic developments.”

“Our advocacy is the betterment of the human resources management profession,” Segismundo noted. “We all know that the Filipino talent and human capital is the key to our national competitiveness.”

Segismundo is also president of the Meralco Power Academy and Founder and CEO of 1-HR.X Pte. Ltd. and a past president/diplomate in personnel management of the Personnel Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP).

Among the recent macroeconomic developments giving impetus to t he summit are the identification of Metro Cagayan de Oro becoming the Philippines’ 4th Metropolitan Center by 2025 (after Manila, Cebu and Davao) based on the National Spatial Strategy under the 2017-2025 PH Dev Plan (NEDA).

Further out, Northern Mindanao has become not only Mindanao’s but also the Philippines’ most favored investment destination following its 2018 performance in which it snared 25.2% (P228.8-Billion) of the Board of Investments’ record 2018 Philippine investments of P907.2-B which it is expected to further exceed in 2019 with 105,000 new jobs created in the next 5 years.

Interested participants can contact Mitch Rico through mobile # 0999-666-1866 for NCR delegates or at Alex mobile #0905-424-5100 (for Mindanao delegates) for more information or email mitchrico@thepinnacletalents. com.ph or kairoshrsolutions@gmail.com .

More detailed information is also available online from the Mindanao Beat 2019 Facebook Fan page or the event’s website at www.thepinnacletalent.com.ph. (thepinnaclePR)

