Little Big Boutique Publishing House going global

Feb 11, 2019



by Mike Baños

After scaling the pinnacle of public relations publications in the Philippines and around the world, what mountains are there left to scale for Media Wise Communications/Muse Books?

The boutique sized publishing house with an award winning resume that is totally out of proportion to its size, Media Wise is publishing an unprecedented five books this year that should put local and international award giving bodies on notice.

“We are printing five books so far this year,” said Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz, publisher and CEO, at the sidelines of the 54th Anvil Awards held recently in Pasay City.

“We have just launched a book for the Financial Executives of the Philippines (FinEx) and coming soon are the 150th Anniversary of the Manila Jockey Club, a biography of one of the giants of the country’s justice system, a book on parenting, and another of the pace setters in the Philippine construction industry, which must remain under wraps as of the moment.”

“Media Wise going global,” Ocampo Cruz stressed. Cruz expressed great pride not only in its newest laurels but also in Media Wise’s latest awards, explaining that for a boutique-sized yet agile publication company, it has consistently won more awards in a shorter period than far bigger organizations have through the years.

Indeed, bagging a coveted Platinum Anvil at the recent 54th Anvil Awards for its coffee-table-book entry, On the March: The Jesuits in the Philippines Since the Restoration and a Merit Award from The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) in the 2017 Gold Quill Awards for the coffee-table book Jesuits In Mindanao: The Mission under the Communications Skills Division (Category 26: Publications), are both by themselves tough acts to follow.

On the March chronicles the journey of the Jesuits’ as they bring the Catholic faith to the remotest corners of the Philippines. The book focuses on their ministry in education throughout the years, and the many aspects of their apostolate in the country.

54th Anvil Awards Chair Andy Saracho said 121 Anvils were awarded in the Campaigns Category and 60 in the PR Tools category.

Under the PR tools category, Saracho said 43 Silver at 17 Gold Anvils were awarded. The Platinum Anvil is given only to outstanding entries that stand out among all the “Gold” Anvil winners.

Only two Platinum Anvils were awarded among the 17 Gold Anvil winners this year. Media Wise’s “On the March: the Jesuits in the Philippines Since the Restoration” and “OMGeo Vlog Series: the Geothermal Effect” ng Energy Development Corporation and PageOne, Inc.

Presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) the ANVIL is the symbol of Excellence in Public Relations. It is awarded to outstanding PR programs, tools and practitioners.

Ocampo Cruz and Fr. Jose Quilongquilong, S.J., President and Executive Director of the Philippine Jesuit Aid Association, Inc. (PJAA) received the distinction during at the 54th Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal at the Marriot Grand Ballroom 30 January 2019.

Previously, Media Wise romped off with four awards at the 16th Philippine Quill Awards held July 9, 2018 at the Manila Marriott in Pasay City.

Winners of a Philippine Quill are considered to have achieved the pinnacle in business communication excellence.

Media Wise won four awards for three of its previous coffee-table books: PNB: One Hundred Years of Service Excellence and St. Andrew’s School – One Hundred Years – Pro Deo et Patria (both in the Publications category) and The Maestro of Philippine Basketball (for Writing and Special Projects).

The Platinum Anvil and Philippine Quills are not the first prestigious award for Media Wise. The publishing company has received numerous distinctions in PR and publications from various local and international award-giving bodies.

Globally, Media Wise has been recognized with a Merit Award by The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) in the 2017 Gold Quill Awards program for the publication of Jesuits In Mindanao: The Mission under the Communications Skills Division (Category 26: Publications).

The IABC Gold Quill Awards are the global initiative of the IABC to recognize and award excellence in strategic communication worldwide, and is acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry.

Jesuits in Mindanao: the Mission also won the Philippine Quill Award of Excellence for Publications under the Communications Skills Division in 2013, and another at the IABC Asian Pacific Silver Quill Awards held in Singapore on September 2017. PNB: One Hundred Years of Service Excellence also won a Gold Anvil Award at the 52nd Anvil Awards in 2017.

