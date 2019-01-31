AN INVITATION



To All Kagay-anons & Misamisnons throughout the World:

The officers, Board of Directors, and members of The Cagayan de Oro- Misamis Oriental Association. of New York, Inc. are delighted to invite everyone to join our “TAPOK 2019” this coming July 26, 27 & 28, 2019 to be held in New York City.

Please come and join us and get a wonderful opportunity to bond with long-lost friends and kababayans, foster camaraderie and establish new friendship.

Likewise, you will have the chance to visit the BIG APPLE, the city that never sleeps, and be able to bask the fun and colorful atmosphere of the city. NYC is one of the fashion capitals of the world,. So feel free to shop till you drop at the many unique shops and outlets of this vibrant city.

Should you be interested, please feel free to visit our website for registration or contact our Tapok Steering Committee headed by our Cdo Misor Pres. Rely Manacay, Chairman of this event, VP Gina Cabesada Espinosa and Evangeline Bombed Leaps, with VP Edith Sabin Arellano, Treasurer Eddy Arana, PRO Boogie Musing Rivera, Ruth Banuag Iveschich, Dolly B. Ilogon, Mafe Lacang, Rose Marie Roa and yours truly, as members.

Also, please be informed that the Ambassador of our Tapok 2019, Ms, Ruth Banuag Iveschich is currently in Cagayan de Oro & could help you facilitate and respond whatever your queries and concerns about this event.

Thank you & God bless us all and always with Te Giging Obsines, Thomas Obsines, Mayor Loloy Mugot, Mavieh Adis Collins, Baba Canzoneri, Dorothy Salva McCoy, Emma Banuag Ibot, Luzminda Suico, Marilou Bongayan Binayao, Deyin Ortiz, Wyeth Manacay, Bing Mercado, Alicia Candado, Cynthia Hagstrom, Bebs Labadan, Jean Magdale, Sonia Chang, Sonia Casiño, Malu Bahian Salvan, Donna Lore Contreras, Wynter Summer, Usher Turek, Jory Seriña Rivera, Santanina Jalagat-Lacap, Judge Carmencita Yren, Rory Kisco, Belle Aquote, Aida Lewis, Remedios Franje Salinas, Remedios Generalao, Cecille Figuracion, and Bebot Ignacio.

From the desk of

Wennie Illana

Member, Tapok Steering Committee



