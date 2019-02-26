Get into Rugby

Feb 26, 2019



by Coach Noel Villa

Spread the love

















Lou Jen Saldo, former member of the Lady Volcanoes Philippine Rugby Team, recently visited CDO Rugby Football Club Rafters, Cagayan de Oro City’s premiere Rugby Team.

The speedy winger who represented the Philippines in international rugby games has now turned to body building and has taken the body building world by storm, winning numerous titles including the highly coveted IFBB Pro Title which she won last December 2018.

She was invited as a guest speaker at the recent Athletics event in Lanao del Norte and before she left Mindanao, she took time to train with the Rafters and shared some tips to CDO RFC Lady Rafters Kaye Ann Orbeta, Rhenzel Amora and Rhea.

Lou Jen started training for rugby with the University of Makati Lady Herons during her student days. I was lucky enough to coach her with her fellow batch mates in preparation for the 1st National Rugby 7’s held in Laguna in 2012 where my previous team also competed in a separate division. Lou Jen’s team, Team Xena, won Gold while my team, the Bisons, won Silver.

Lou Jen was one of the few that helped women’s rugby’s popularity soar at the University of Makati. The naturally talented athlete, who also excelled in multi sports such as Kickboxing/Muay Thai, Chess, Arnis, and Track & Field, is looking forward to coming back to Cagayan de Oro City and train with the girls this summer.

CDO RFC Rugby Summer Camp will run again this year. It is worthy to note that our Summer Camp was the blueprint for indoor get into rugby programs in the Philippines having been facilitated first by the Club in 2015.

This summer, the kids will not only learn the modified non-tackle version of Rugby but will also get the chance to try out for the CDO RFC Junior Rafters Team that will represent Cagayan de Oro City in this year’s Batang Pinoy Touch Rugby Tournament.

Lou Jen Saldo (in blue shirt) with CDO RFC Lady Rafters Rhenzel Amora, Kaye Anne Orbeta and Rhea.

Lou Jen Saldo scoring a try against Sri Lanka during her international career for the Philippine Lady Volcanoes.

CDO RFC’s Mini and Juniors Rugby Summer Camp 2015, the first in the Philippines.

For more information on CDO RFC Rugby Summer Camp, please check our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cdorugbyclub