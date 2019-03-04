First Herschel Store in Normin Opens in Centrio

Mar 4, 2019



by Mike Baños

The first Herschel store in Northern Mindanao is now open at the second floor of Centrio Mall in Cagayan de Oro City.

Herschel Supply Co. Brand

The Primer Group’s Concept Store Inc. duo of Paulo D. Santos, Senior Brand Manager and Renzel Obleada, Marketing Associate worked overtime with Primer Group Centrio Cluster Operations Head Norj Bihag and her dedicated colleagues to set up the new store in time for the February 28 opening.

Senior Brand Manager Paolo D. Santos introduces the Herschel Travel Line.

“This is just the second Herschel store in Mindanao after Davao,” said Paulo. “Cagayan de Oro is carrying the popular Classics bag range which also comes with the new Light versions of its backpacks and hip packs, Travel, and Apparel lines.

The riot of colors and functionality is Herschel’s trandemark of the new nostalgic with fine attention to detail.

Starting with the popular Classics line, select backpacks and hip packs are now available in new Light versions as well. This contemporary interpretation features a relaxed lightweight fabric in refined colors with tonal finishes. The all-new Thompson backpack, along with a number of timeless Light styles — including the Herschel Little America, Pop Quiz and Nova Small — are bound by the same design standards as Herschel’s tried and true foundational Classics.

Herschel Supply proudly presents the Hello Kitty for Herschel Supply collection for Spring 2019. In this collaboration with parent company Sanrio, the spirited collection celebrates the globally recognized pop culture icon with streamlined silhouettes, multiple graphic elements and playful finishes. Dressed in smooth flight satin fabric, the popular Nova Mid-Volume backpack, and Fifteen hip pack feature a tonal heat pressed Hello Kitty all-over print and a magnified print of the beloved character on the fabric liner.

Herschel’s Hello Kitty classic collection in flight satin, with each tonal style finished with Hello Kitty’s signature red bow.

There are also selected items from Herschel’s Supply Kids Collection featuring sized-down models of Classic Collection with unique patterns and colors created exclusively for the Kids collection, each piece consists of modern functionality and timeless design while maintaining a fine regard for detail.

Paulo also introduced the new Herschel Supply Travel Line featuring the Trade luggage that are uniquely light but made of tough materials, which are all IATA compliant to qualify as hand carried luggage and fit into the overhead bins of most commercial airliners. All are also provided with TSA compliant locks which ensure hassle free passage through customs and airport security, and combination locks to save you the trouble of trying to remember where you placed your keys just when you need them most. For smooth departures and arrivals, over 20 travel accessories return this season — from a universal power adapter and luggage scale, to eye masks and cashmere slippers.

Herschel Supply Co. found its niche with casual backpacks and duffle bags. Two years ago, it released its first line of outerwear for men and women designed with travel in mind. Now available from the Herschel Centrio store are items from their Apparel Line with caps, hats, beanies, tees to start.

The story of Herschel begins in the early 1900’s, in Wick, Scotland. Peter Alexander Cormack, a barrel maker by trade, and his wife Annie packed the belongings of their small home in preparation for the long journey across the Atlantic to Canada.

The government of the time was enticing families to immigrate through the homestead program. They gave these families land to farm, to support the growth of the country.

The land that Peter and Annie were given saw them settle in the beautiful rolling hills outside of the town of Herschel, whose population today is counted at 30 residents.

Over a century after that move, Peter and Annie’s great grandchildren remain in the business of manufacturing. Instead of barrels, backpacks and bags are now created.

Herschel Supply Co. was founded by Lyndon and Jamie Cormack in 2009 with the goal of bringing well-designed quality built product to market. Inspiration is drawn from vintage mountaineering, American heritage, world travel and fashion.

Herschel Supply Co. adopted the name of the town where three generations of their family grew up. Based in Vancouver, Canada Herschel Supply Co. is a design driven global accessories brand that produces quality products with a fine regard for detail. It expanded quickly, and featured 10,000 points of sale in 2016. Slate described the brand as “a global phenomenon, glimpsed wherever hipsters dare to tread.

According to an interview in Manila some time ago by YStyle’s Martin Yambao with Herschel Supply Co-Founder Lyndon Cormack, the company strives to “introduce timeless products with fine regard for detail.”

“That’s the goal; something that’s going to last, something that will stand the test of time. Something you’ll be able to pull out in 10 years and still be able to use. I remember this one thing I heard in our office some time ago that I think captures our aesthetic: “We want to be thenew nostalgic.” Herschel isn’t old enough to be a vintage brand, we’re too young!”

Herschel reinvents these products with modern shapes, fits and feels, with fine regard for detail.

Its products comprise backpacks, duffel bags, other luggage, hats and other accessories. The brand is aimed at the millennial demographic, and evokes a sense of American nostalgia – for instance, through synthetic leather straps and an old-time logo, as well as through its name, which refers to Herschel, Saskatchewan a very small Canadian frontier village.

Packable Daypack

“Our product endeavors to compliment the consumer’s passion for individuality and personal style in a new way. Herschel is about our past, present and future. We are creating an environment that supports the new generation of fashion forward individuals,” reads the company’s website.

Herschel’s first store in Canada opened in Vancouver’s Gastown in 2018. Herschel operates 44 retail locations worldwide, from Hong Kong to Dubai to Paris. But few are those outside the company who know that Herschel’s first ever brick-and-mortar store was set up in SM Megamall in 2014!

The 1st and only Herschel store in Northern Mindanao at the 2nd floor, Centrio Mall, Cagayan de Oro City

Style Mavens Kitchie Uy and Nicole Datayan are both Herschel fans.

Primer Group Cluster Ops Head Norj Bihag, NikkiTV’s Nicole Datayan, with Herschel Sr Brand Manager Paolo D. Santos and Mktg Associate Renzel Obleada

About Herschel Supply Co.:

Herschel Supply Co. is available at TriNoma, SM Megamall, Alabang Town Center, SM Aura Premier, SM City North EDSA Annex, UP Town Center, Uptown BGC, Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Cebu, SM City Davao, SM Iloilo, SM Bacolod, Eastwood Mall, MarQuee Mall, Robinsons Place Ermita, SM Mall of Asia, and Ayala Centrio Mall,

Herschel Supply Co. is also available at GRIND, Flight 001, SneakPeek, Bratpack, The Travel Club, select SM Department Stores and Rustan’s stores nationwide. Herschel Supply Co. is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by the Primer Group of Companies.