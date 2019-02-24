Felagz Marketing – Oro Branch of PH Leading Distibutor of Deltaplus PPE opens

Feb 24, 2019



by Mike Baños

Your first choice for safety and quality is now open at Door 3 in the ground floor of Chavez Bldg. Door Fatima Lapasan Highway. No. 1 dealer of Delta Plus PPE safety gear in the Philippines.





Felagz Marketing is the exclusive Philippine distributor of Delta Plus PPE and started in Mandaue City by Joselito “Dado” L. Felisilda and his wife Annaliza, hence their business name. The Cagayan de Oro branch is their first ever in Mindanao.

“We started as a small family business in Cebu, with just me and my wife running the business,” shared Dado. “She handled the accounting and I handled the sales, and we are now five years old today. We believe that as long as God is with you all the way, he will take care of you.”



The branch office was blessed last February 17 with media personalities Jun Albino, Rey Maraunay, Joe Felisilda, Dante Sudaria and Ruffy Magbanua as guests. Also present were guests from Jaybuilders and BahaiCO,Bahay Mo.

PPE stands for personal protective equipment. PPE means any device or appliance designed to be worn or held by an individual for protection against one or more health and safety hazards. Felagz Marketing Cagayan de Oro Branch carries the full range of Delta Plus Head protection, Hand protection, Respiratory protection, Fall protection, Body and Foot protection equipment suitable for a wide variety of applications including workshop, factory and rescue works.

Established in 1977, Deltaplus are one of the world’s leading manufacturers of PPE. The range protects workers from head to toe in the workplace, conforms to current European standards and meets the needs of each user. Deltaplus Personal Protection Equipment offer great value for money.

For over 40 years, Delta Plus has developed, standardized, manufactured, had manufactured and distributed a total range of Personal Protective Equipment. Its full PPE range protects workers from head to toe in the workplace and meets the needs of each user.





Thanks to its expertise in the PPE market, Delta Plus is now a major worldwide player, chosen for its multi-specialized global offer and its variety of innovative and affordable products.



In order to offer the best range for its customers in terms of quality and cost, Delta Plus ensures quality and manufacturing control of its products whether in their own factories or their partners’.



Today, the DELTA PLUS group covers more than 90 countries with 27 distribution subsidiaries and its grand Export department, which remain it close to its customers throughout the world.

For more information, drop by today at Felagz Marketing at Door 3 of the Chavez Building at Fatima, Lapasan Highway, Cagayan de Oro City or call Arjay Felicilda, general manager for Mindanao, through mobile # 0948-953-5824 or #0905-182-3238 or visit their website at www.felagzsafetygear.com. (RMB)

