DC Shoes Reopens at Centrio with Chinese New Year Promo

Feb 3, 2019



by The Night Stalker

DC Shoes has reopened its only store in Cagayan de Oro at the 2nd floor of Ayala Centrio Mall, just beside Fitflop and across SneakPeek.

DC Shoes specializes in footwear for action sports, including skateboarding and snowboarding. The company also manufactures apparel, bags, accessories, hats, and shirts.

“Come to the store and avail of our exclusive Chinese New Year bundle promo,” invites Llander Simon Cham, DC Brand Executive. “Buy 2 get 15% off; Buy 3 get 20% off on all regular priced items! Offer is good till Chinese New Year on February 5!”

However, Simon said those who miss out on this promo have another chance when it returns on Valentine’s Day so don’t lose heart!

Take note, this is the only DC store in Mindanao outside Davao City so check your geography, roads and transport linkages before heading out to the store nearest to you!

DC Manila Execs led by Cham, Sr. Visual Merchandiser Charlie Estreller, and Malyn Lopez of DC Operations set up the new store in record time with the assistance of Primer Group execs led by Edgar Rabino, Norj Bihag and Neil Fernandez. New DC Store HeadMarius Piezas will entertain you at the new DC store.

The relaunch was preceded by a Skateboarding Parade & Competition with the local skateboarding community at the Captain Vicente Roa Street entrance of Ayala Centrio Mall.

Winners Mark Joseph Geraga (Best in Swag) and – JohnFord Aguilar (Winner for Longest Gap) were awarded prizes from DC for their winning form. Aguilar jumped over 14 skateboards, just four short of the Philippine record of 18 attained during DC’s Go Skateboarding Day in 2015.

“I’m really impressed with the performance of the Kagay-anon skateboarders,” Simon said. “Even if they’re only amateurs, their performance was not far from those of our professional skaters from Manila and Cebu.”

Online sources tell us DC Shoes USA was founded in June 1994 by Damon Way and Ken Bloc, in Carlsbad, California, but is now based in Huntington Beach, California, USA.

DC originally stood for “Droors Clothing”, but since Droors Clothing was sold, DC no longer has ties to Droors and now known simply as DC Shoes, Inc.

On March 8, 2004, DC Shoes was acquired by Quiksilver and in 2010, DC Shoes moved from Vista, California, to Quiksilver’s headquarters in Huntington Beach.

A video entitled Skateboarding Is Forever was released online in 2010 and featured parts from the amateur DC skateboard team at the time: Marquise Henry, Matt Miller, Wes Kremer, Evan Smith, and Greg Myers.

Cyril Jackson, accompanied by the “Baker Council S” shoe model, was introduced as a new amateur team member in mid-August 2013. Jackson is a member of DC’s Global Professional Skateboarding Team and has visited Manila to promote DC.

From primarily an iconic skateboarding shoe, DC has been transitioning to more Lifestyle models as more and more consumers buy DC Shoes for everyday casual wear.

As detailed in DC Shoes “A Vision of the Future” found in DC Shoes FB Fan Page, “Sometimes a clear vision for the future depends on a lens to the past. An injection of original DNA, A bold shot of memory. Twenty-five years into our story, this means finding inspiration in the 90’s.”

It goes further to express DC Shoes growth and development as “A decade defined by youth, by skateboarding, grunge, hip-hop, and graffiti.”

“It means distilling the best of how we got here and lighting it on fire. To heat things up. to light our path. So this is that moment of clarity. That feels altogether familiar yet sounds completely new. Because we are still writing this song. This Album. This anthology. So push. Push Play. The future is here… and it’s #Yoursforthetaking,” as the company’s tagline puts it.

Another upcoming trend especially for Asian markets is a move to develop the niche towards the growing niche of female “DC sneaker heads.”

“Although the DC Shoes demographic remains mainly male, there are currently moves to make the styles more accessible to females by making them available in female sizes smaller than the currently available size 8,” Simon says.

For more details, you can visit the DC Shoes Philippines website at https://www.dcshoes.com.ph/ or their Facebook fan page DC Shoes.

