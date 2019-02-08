CDO-Misor Ass’n of New York partner with CDO Bloggers to promote TAPOK 2019

Feb 8, 2019



by The Night Stalker

The Cagayan de Oro Misamis Oriental Association of New York, Inc. and the CDO Bloggers Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement to promote the 17th Kagayanon International TAPOK 2019 to be held in New York City, USA on July 26-28, 2019.

Tapok is the brainchild the late Roy C. Gaane, founder and president of Kagayanon International (KI). Through his KI Newsletter, he kept track of Kagay-anons who had migrated to the United States and provided them fresh news about recent happenings back home and learned about recent arrivals.

“One thing led to another setting off the first big gathering of Kagay-anons in Chicago in 1982,” recalls Gwendolyn Ramos-Garcia of the Norcal Cagayanons which hosted the 16th KI TAPOk 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront in Burlingame in San Francisco, California.

“This reunion of sorts evolved through the years and is now popularly referred to as TAPOK. This biggest gathering of town mates from the old hometown is now on its 17th event, covering a span of 36 years from its initial inception.”

The signing was held in a brief ceremony at VIP Hotel’s Cee’s Restaurant Monday, 4 February 2019 in time for the Chinese New Year’s Eve. The CDO-Misor Assn’n of NY, Inc. was represented by Tapok 2019 Ambassador Ruth Banuag Iveschich, member of the Tapok 2019 Steering Committee while the CDO Bloggers was represented by current president Ruby Caberte.

Witnessing the signing were association members and supporters Erlinda Rayo Salva, Fashion Designer Ann Loraine Semblante, Nerlito Lim, Arlene Along Borres, Zenaida Tabalon Kwong, and Psyche Padla Paler. Witnessing for the CDO Bloggers were past president and currently VP-External Judy Teves, PRO Mike Baños and Auditor Mae Ann Bernido.

Under the terms of the agreement, the CDO Bloggers would tap the blogs of its over 40 members to promote greater participation in Tapok 2019 to be hosted by the CDO-Misor Assn’n of New York, Inc. at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel 135-20 39th Ave, Flushing, New York, New York on July 26-28, 2019.

CDO Bloggers, Inc. or Cagayan de Oro Bloggers Incorporated, is a non-profit organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) composed of Bloggers and Social Media Practitioners in Cagayan de Oro and Northern Mindanao.

“CDO Bloggers aims to promote the city of Cagayan de Oro and the whole island of Mindanao as a peaceful and thriving place in this part of the world through social media,” Caberte said. “We contribute to Mindanao’s global images in a positive way to balance the adverse perceptions many who’ve never been or experienced Mindanao still believe in.”

“We promote Cagayan de Oro City and Northern Mindanao with a sense of pride by blogging in social media as our platform to make known our side of the story, we who are actually living in Mindanao,” she added.

-30-