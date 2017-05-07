XUGS Golden Jubilarian wins IABC Gold Quill Award

May 7, 2017



by Mike Baños

One of the Golden Jubilarians of the Xavier University Grade School Class of 1967 will be bringing home the bacon when the university’s Reunion Weekend comes around this coming November 3-4, 2017.

Reunion Weekend has special events for alumni who graduated in 967, 1992, 2007, or 2012.



Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz (GS’67) was cited with a Merit Award by The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) in the 2017 Gold Quill Awards program for the publication of Jesuits In Mindanao: The Mission under the Communications Skills Division (Category 26: Publications).

The Gold Quill Awards program recognizes business communication excellence globally, and is acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry.

Entries are evaluated against IABC’s standard of excellence, and the feedback from this year’s evaluators indicated that the standard of work in this year’s awards was some of the best seen in recent years.

Jesuits In Mindanao is a coffee-table book published by Media Wise Communications/Muse Books, which is headed by Ocampo-Cruz as Publisher and CEO. It earlier won the Philippine Quill Award of Excellence for Publications under the Communications Skills Division at the 2013 Quill Awards,

Ocampo Cruz disclosed the extraordinary win is the second major award for Media Wise this year, following the Gold Anvil for One Hundred Years of Service Excellence, a commemorative coffee-table book for the Philippine National Bank at the 52nd Anvil Awards held last March in Makati.

One Hundred Years of Service Excellence chronicles PNB’s historic rise from a small bank on Escolta in 1916 to the national financial institution that it is today.

Lynn Barter, ABC, MC, chair of the IABC awards committee, explained that “each entry is evaluated on its own merits against IABC’s Global Standard of excellence in communication. Winning a Gold Quill recognizes exceptional work, innovation and creativity.”

This year, awards have been won by organizations from around the world, with 16 countries represented in the winners list. IABC awarded a total of 227 entries, with 74 Excellence and 138 Merit. The awards will be presented at the Excellence Awards Gala, on Tuesday 13 June, as part of the World Conference in Washington, D.C.

The winners of the program’s special awards will be announced later this month. The winners of the Best of the Best awards and IABC Agency and Communication Department of the Year awards will be announced at the Excellence Awards Gala at the World Conference.

For more information on the Gold Quill Awards, including the full list of winners, go to http://gq.iabc.com

Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz began his first eight years of education at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in 1959 (Grade School, 1967). He moved on to St.Andrew’s School in Parañaque City (High School, 1971) and the University of Santo Tomas (Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, major in painting, 1976).

After a stint with Sining Makulay CATV (a cable television company) and national broadsheet Manila Chronicle, he established his own graphic design and publishing company, Media Wise Communications, Inc. in 1993.



A visual artist, advertising and publishing professional, Monching, as he is known to friends, is a multi-awarded publisher and artist. He won his first Catholic Mass Media citation as well as a Philippine Quill award for publishing MUSE, a magazine dedicated to art, culture and travel. He has had three one man art exhibits.

A proud product of the XU Grade School, Monching also gained acclaim for the publication of the Ateneo de Manila University’s sesquicentennial coffee-table book, 150: The Ateneo Way by Fr. Jose S. Arcilla, SJ. (2009); and Veritas Integritas Justitia: 75 Years of the Ateneo Law School published for the Ateneo Law School.

Jesuits in Mindanao: The Mission was co-published with a fellow Xavier University alumnus, with the proceeds going to the Philippine Jesuit Aid Association (PJAA) for the benefit of the elderly, retired and infirm Jesuits, and the promotion of Jesuit vocations.

A sequel, The Jesuits in The Philippines: The Restoration is now in the works, the proceeds of which would most likely also be donated to the PJAA.

Monching is married to Emilie with whom he has two children, Chino and Gio.

-INDNJC-