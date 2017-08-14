XU-GLI facilitates Hapsay Sapa planning workshop

Aug 14, 2017



by Wilson J. Hormeguera

Xavier Ateneo’s Governance and Leadership Institute (GLI) recently facilitated the planning workshop of Hapsay Sapa Technical Working Group.

“The Moreno administration started the Hapsay Sapa in 2014 as Cash for Work Program under the City Social Welfare Department,” said Patrick Gabutina, Hapsay Sapa project coordinator.



“The goal then was to ensure de-clogging of the creeks. Now, the network of advocates for Hapsay Sapa has grown,” Gabutina added.

Other than assessing the performance of the Hapsay Sapa project, the workshop, held on August 1 to 2 in Opol, was aimed at crafting the Hapsay Sapa Strategic Plan (HSSP).

As an output, workshop participants envision “Class A creeks in CdeO by 2022” which can be achieved through these goals: inspiring leadership, effective inter-agency collaboration, efficient financial utilization, responsive policy development, innovative social responsibility, holistic information education, orderly law enforcement, and active community participation.

Class A creeks mean they are safe from water-borne diseases; community members along the creek are engaged in the project; solid waste management is implemented, and lives and properties are safeguarded.

“Hapsay Sapa project is a very challenging one. There are difficulties for sure but what sustains us is the why of the project – the very purpose of Hapsay Sapa,” said XU-GLI director Dr. Dixon Yasay who served as facilitator of the planning workshop.∎