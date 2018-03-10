XU Cultural Dance Troupe celebrates 42nd Anniversary

Mar 10, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Sulyap Sayaw 5: A glimpse of Philippine Culture

Xavier University’s residence dance company celebrated its 42nd Anniversary with a grand dance extravaganza dubbed Sulyap Sayaw 5: A Glimpse of Philippine Culture held 28 February 2018 at the Xavier Ateneo Covered Courts of its downtown campus.

“Sulyap Sayaw 5: A Glimpse of Philippine Culture is the annual dance production of the Xavier University Cultural Dance Troupe, a showcase of the hard work and talent of each and every member of this troupe,” said Alice Beja-Artazo, XUCDT Director her message.



The six part program featured cultural dances from the Philippines varied culture and heritage including ethnic dances from the Lumads of Bukidnon, the graceful oeuvres of the Meranaos of Lanao, two from the Subanen of Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga provinces, a Maria Clara suite harking back to the Spanish heritage in Philippine dances, Rural dances which enliven the country’s festivals and fiestas, and not the least, contemporary dances set to Original Pilipino Music (OPM), interspersed with OPM ditties.

“We take pride in our roots—the humble beginnings we had—transforming ourselves into a resident company of the university. I believe that to move forward, we need to prize our past: and that is why our production is titled Sulyap Sayaw to highlight the act of looking back, and indeed, as persons promoting good culture: this is what we do. As a community: this is our duty. We recall. We retell. We honor our rich culture—our way of life,” Artezo stressed.



The XU Cultural Dance Troupe was originally established as the Xavier University Dance Society in 1976. Rooted in Philippine cultural dances, the group affiliated itself with the famous Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group. (ROFG).

By the 1980s, selected members were already performing in the international stage performing in venues around the globe to showcase Filipino traditions and culture through dance and music.



By 2003, the group changed its name to the Xavier University Cultural Dance Troupe ( XUCDT) and received raves and laurels whenever they performed, notably in 2009 when its participation in Davao City’s Kadawayan Festival led to its participation in Season 1 of Pilipinas Got Talent where it finished as one of the Grand Finalists.



As the dancers and singers took their curtain call with a Unity Dance set to Lea Salonga’s Kanta Pilipinas, they brought everyone together in the joy of music and dance which Artazo aptly described in her parting message, “We appreciate—and value our shared past. Learning from our past, we can live better in the present.”

-30-

XAVIER UNIVERSITY CULTURAL DANCE TROUPE

SULYAP SAYAW 5 FULL CASTS ‘18

Dancers:

Senior High School:

Ashley Lienne Halasan

Blues Augustine Ramiro

Cyril Gabriel Galupo

Kate Mikee Abuzo

Mark Lazarte

Sophia Eines Castillo

College:

Amy Queen Degamo

Charlo Lester Ang

Leah PersleyIb-ib

Jhed Angelo Parcon

Mark Auditor

Mary Angellou Pagaray

Naickki Javier

Stefany Mariel Dela Rita

Rica Danaoto

Vivien Coleen Dahab

Singers:

Blanca Louise Valledor

Emilor James Cabanos

Artistic Director: Ms. Alice Artazo

Movement Director: Mr. Zamir Balacy

Musical Director: Mr. Elemar Jurado

Guest Musician: Edgar Sale

Technical Head: Heinriech Jed Rosell

Stage Manager: Leramie Dechos

Logistics: April Jane Dacer

Jastine Dalimag

Marvin Jones Virtudazo

University Scholars:

Amy Queen Degamo

Charlo Lester Ang

Leah PersleyIb-ib

Stefany Mariel Dela Rita

Rica Danaoto

Mary AngellouPagaray

Musicians:

Mr. Zamir Balacy

Mr. Elemar Jurado

Mr. Edgar Sale

Charlo Lester Ang

Documentors:

Paul Basilio

Louiemae Legaspi