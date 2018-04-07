Xavier Ateneo tops off ALGCIT Dorm 1

Apr 7, 2018



by Mike Baños

3-Yr Program for Poor yet Deserving Students pursuing SHS Tech-Voc Track

Mindanao’s first university used the birthday of its Patron saint for the topping-off ceremony of the Dorm 1 for its Andrew L. Gotianun, Sr. Center for Integrated Technologies (ALGCIT) at Manresa Complex, Fr William Masterson Avenue, Upper Balulang, Cagayan de Oro City.

“It is significant to note that we are able to hold the topping-off of the Dorm 1 of this ALGCIT program on the 7th day of April, the birth date of St Francis Xavier, patron of our University and the universal Church’s patron of all missions,” said Fr Roberto Yap, University President.

“On this day we renew once more our commitment to our mission of forming men and women of character, men and women for others, with the financially-challenged yet deserving students taking a special place in our hearts such as what we do in this ALGCIT program,” he added.

Dorm 1 is the first to be constructed among a series of new buildings of its XU-Andrew L. Gotianun Sr. Center for Integrated Technologies (ALGCIT), a special Senior High School for poor but deserving students pursuing three-year cutting edge technical specializations.

A brainchild of the partnership between Xavier Ateneo and the family of the late Mr. Andrew L. Gotianun, Sr., led by his son Mr. Jonathan Gotianun, XU-ALGCIT is designed to be a free boarding school yet envisioned to become an ivy leaguer in the senior high school tech-voc arena.

“This project has also challenged the university to rethink its concept of its SHS Tech Voc track and catalyze its transformation to become a premier Tech Voc Senior High School,” said Dr. Dulce R. Dawang, Vice President for Basic Education.

“After two years of discussions, planning, worrying and strategizing, and while still more preparations are being made, ALGCIT is definitely well on its way to implementation,” Dawang noted.

“The topping off ceremony symbolizes the actualization of these plans. Next month we will already be starting the training of the first cohort of students, the 160 recipients of the ALGCIT scholarship. We are all excited to witness this tremendous boost in our Tech Voc SHS,” she added.

“We are extremely grateful and awed at the unequalled generosity and friendship of the Gotianun family,” Fr. Yap said. “May you find our journey encouraging and inviting, and may the joys, hope and thanksgiving of Easter inspire you to continue sharing with others through Xavier Ateneo the gift of abundance from the Risen Lord!”



Besides the new Senior High School buildings, the university also recently inaugurated and blessed its new Xavier Ateneo Sports Centre in its Grade School Pueblo campus.

Mr. Francisco F. Guerra III, Chair, XU Board of Trustees, said he was elated at how the ALGCIT program was starting off with Dorm 1, reminding him of his four years in college when he also lived in a dormitory.

“When you live in a dormitory, the education has increased a thousand fold because the foundation of learning in a classroom is not only multiplied so many times by living with 160 other people, in the dormitory,” he related. “And this is where we learn what it’s like to live with other people who are different from us, have different opinions, the interaction is going to be tremendous. And this is why it’s such a meaningful occasion, to start our journey with a dormitory.”

The Dorm 1 building has been targeted for completion on May 31, 2018 in time for the school opening.

-30-