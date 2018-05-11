Xavier Ateneo takes helm of PMAP-CDO, unveils new website

May 11, 2018



by XU Comms Office

The People Management Association of the Philippines – Cagayan de Oro Chapter (PMAP-CDO), part of the nationally-respected organization of human resource practitioners and people managers, launched its website, www.pmap-cdo.org, on Sunday, May 6.





“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our member organizations, partners, friends, and visitors, looking to understand the breadth of PMAP-CDO’s commitment, benefits, and services,” said chapter president Sol Amir. “This website is another way we, at PMAP-CDO, demonstrate our commitment to our members.”

Xavier Ateneo (Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan) took the helm of PMAP-CDO upon the induction of XU HR director Sol Amir as the chapter president last February 1.

PMAP-CDO currently has 94 A-list members, leading various companies in Cagayan de Oro and its neighboring areas.





The new website features content areas designed to increase member engagement and learning experience and help visitors and industries understand the organization’s range of services and activities.

The online portal will be regularly updated with HR news, events, accomplishments, announcements, developments, and opinion pieces from industry experts. It is also linked to the PMAP’s national website and to People Magazine.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the pmap-cdo.org and communicate through the “Contact Us” page.