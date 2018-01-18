Xavier Ateneo offers full scholarships with 10K allowance to top 25 incoming freshmen

Jan 18, 2018



by XU PR

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan, under its expanded financial aid program, has offered academic scholarships with book and uniform allowance to the top 25 of its 3,440 qualified college admission applicants for the forthcoming academic year 2018-2019.

Named the “Xavier Ateneo President’s Scholars,” each of the 25 recipients is eligible to enroll for any undergraduate college program of their choice at Xavier Ateneo and is entitled to free tuition, matriculation, laboratory and other school fees, plus up to Php10,000 per year allowance for books and uniforms.

“We are overwhelmed by the number of applicants who wanted to be admitted to our college and we thank them for their interest in Xavier Ateneo,” said university president Fr Roberto Yap SJ.

“This year, we have expanded our scholarships to accommodate more students from different backgrounds who are academically-competent and dedicated to pursuing excellence. As in the university’s 84 years of existence, our Xavier Ateneo scholars have made great contributions to society and we believe this new batch of scholars will do the same in the future,” he added.





The 25 are the best students from among the 1,336 inaugural senior high school batch of Xavier Ateneo who are all automatically qualified for its college level and the 2,104 other Grade 12 students who passed the Xavier Ateneo entrance exam, a test of their college readiness. The qualifying exams were conducted in November 2017 in the cities of Cagayan de Oro (Xavier Ateneo Testing Center), Pagadian (Holy Child Academy), Malaybalay (San Isidro College), Butuan (Fr Saturnino Urios University) and Ozamiz (La Salle University).

Xavier Ateneo’s Admissions and Aid Office (AAO) released the much-anticipated master list of admission qualifiers on Monday, January 15.

Nineteen of the top 25 are from XU Senior High School, two each are from Philippine Science High School – Central Mindanao campus and Gusa Regional Science High School, and one each from Nanuri International School and St Mary’s School. The selection was primarily based on their performance in the XU college readiness exam, a newly designed standardized test that measures the potential and readiness of the students for a university course in various fields of study following the country’s shift to a K+12 Basic Education.

“Our priority is that Xavier Ateneo remains affordable and accessible to competent and talented students, regardless of their financial circumstances. Our scholarship and financial aid programs make it easier for our students and their parents to thrive at XU,” Yap shared. “The information on how to apply for a scholarship is also available on our website and social media accounts.”

“We want the best students to enroll at XU. This scholarship is a demonstration of Xavier Ateneo’s commitment as a Jesuit higher education institution towards providing quality education and excellent future for our students,” Yap said.

Annual costs (two semesters) for a typical full-load student at XU total roughly Php80,000 before any financial aid (actual costs vary per course). However, typical of a Jesuit school, scholarship opportunities are made available to deserving students. Aside from the top 25, an additional 225 qualifiers have also been offered other scholarships.

Based on the first semester of AY2017-2018 data of AAO, Xavier Ateneo had 316 academic scholars (including high school valedictorians and salutatorians), 281 beneficiaries of grants-in-aid, and 598 recipients of externally-funded scholarship programs enrolled in its various undergraduate programs. Together they comprised more than 20% of XU’s 1st semester total undergraduate college student population.

The top 25 have until January 30 to accept the offer of Xavier Ateneo, among the premier universities, not just in the Philippines but in Asia.∎

Congratulations to the Xavier Ateneo President’s Scholars!

AHALAJAL, JUSTINE REI R Xavier University SHS

ARGAYOSO, JOSEPH EMMANUEL O St Mary’s School

BACALSO, ANISSA MAE M Xavier University SHS

BOTE, AGUSTIN MIGUEL N Xavier University SHS

CARCUEVA, ISABELLA P Xavier University SHS

CARIÑO, JHURIELLE MIKAELA B Xavier University SHS

CARRILLO, HAZEL A Xavier University SHS

CHAN, DHANEANNE MARIE L Xavier University SHS

DE LA ROSA, JOHN HENRY I Xavier University SHS

DIZON, JULIA FRANCESCA R Xavier University SHS

DOLORES, IZABELLE A Philippine Science High School – Central Mindanao

DU, MATTHEW KENYON B Xavier University SHS

FABRIGAS, SOL MC JHON L Philippine Science High School – Central Mindanao

LOMOYA, YVES JOY W Xavier University SHS

MENDOZA, FIONA GLEZEN XI P Gusa Regional Science High School

NERY, ISIDORE JOHN PAULO IV C Xavier University SHS

OMANDAM, NEIL ALBERN U Xavier University SHS

PEREZ, CARLOS ROY C Nanuri International School

PORRAS, GWYNETH GRACE C Xavier University SHS

RAGANDANG, PETER IAN A Gusa Regional Science High School

SALGADOS, PETER GABRIEL B Xavier University SHS

SANCHEZ, CARLOS JAKE IV C Xavier University SHS

SENO, CHRISTALLE BEATRIZ N Xavier University SHS

TY, NICOLE JOYCE U Xavier University SHS

UYGUANGCO, ENRICO RAPHAEL P Xavier University SHS