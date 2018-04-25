Xavier Ateneo 2017 valedictorian among Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines

Apr 25, 2018



by Stephen Pedroza

Xavier Ateneo’s 2017 class valedictorian Brian Adam Anay was named one of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP) on Monday, April 23 in the Malacañang Palace.

After the awarding ceremony, Anay wrote in an online post: “May this award inspire more Mindanaoan youth to excel in academics, social responsibility, and leadership. May this award inspire more people to stand up for something and be more proud of our identity as an island. May this award inspire more youth to actively become modern heroes in their own communities.”

The TOSP program honors the country’s most notable students who not only excel academically but also dedicate themselves as exceptional leaders and community servants in order to make a difference in their respective circles.

Anay revealed that during his final interview he was asked, “What is the importance of being an outstanding student?”

He answered: “The importance of being an outstanding student is one’s ability to empower. Empowerment is not measured by the number of people reached through one’s projects and community works. Empowerment is being able to inspire courage in someone, one person at a time.”

Anay, a graduate of BS Development Communication, dedicated the award to everyone who helped him become the person he is right now.

“Thanks to Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan for instilling in me the value of magis (excellence) and being a man for others. Thank you to Compassion Philippines for developing me to be the leader the Bayan needs. Thanks to my DevCom family for nurturing me and letting me grow.”

” Thanks to my “I Am Mindanao” [advocacy] team who joined me in our fight against violent extremism and discrimination in our island. Thanks to my parents who loved me despite all of my imperfections and flaws. More importantly, to God who carried me all these times.”

Besides being the class valedictorian and a cum laude, Anay was the Outstanding Graduate Awardee of the XU College of Agriculture in 2017.

He also won the ABS-CBN Northern Mindanao (Region X) interschool newscasting competition in 2016 and is a member of Dulaang Atenista, a theater company at Xavier Ateneo.

Anay was the team leader of the first season of the “I Am Mindanao,” a social media campaign aimed at educating the public, particularly, the youth of Cagayan de Oro City and its neighboring areas on violent extremism, strengthening the sense of pride of being Mindanaoans, and empowering millennials to take part in peace and nation-building initiatives.

The “I Am Mindanao” campaign was among the final four in Peer to Peer: Facebook Global Digital Challenge last year, initiated by US-based EdVenture Partners and participated in by 144 universities worldwide.

Anay shared: “May we end wars and discrimination on our island and let peace and love abound. I will always be proud of my ancestry and my homeland. I am Adam Anay. I am Mindanao.”

At present, Anay serves as the head of media of Global Impact, an organization that aims to fight human trafficking in the Philippines.”∎