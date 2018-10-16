World Stroke Day 2020: Walk 202020

Oct 16, 2018



by Mike Baños

Cagayan de Oro leads the World in “Walking 20 Million People for 20 Minutes by 2020, to Reduce Stroke Risk 20% Worldwide”

Two Cagayan de Oro based stroke groups are aiming to make a bold stroke (pun intended) to curb the rising global incidence of stroke.

“We will conduct a 20-minute walk on October 28, Sunday (instead of October 29, which falls on a Monday), from Rodelsa Circle to Gaston Park in preparation for a bigger, more ambitious event,” said Dr. Arturo F. Surdilla, Director of the AKBAY Stroke Care & Neurological Rehabilitation Center and president of the Stroke Society of the Philippines-Northern Mindanao Chapter (SSP-NMC).

“Through World Stroke Day 2020: Walk 202020, we aim that by October 2020, Cagayan de Oro would have led the world in “Walking 20 Million People for 20 Minutes by 2020, to Reduce Stroke Risk 20% Worldwide,” Surdilla said.

Surdilla stressed that stroke is now the number two killer of people above 60 years old and it remains the number one cause of chronic disability worldwide.

“By simply convincing people to walk regularly we can achieve a significant reduction in the incidence of stroke globally,” he stressed. “Thus, we aim that by October 2020, Cagayan de Oro would have led the world in “Walking 20 Million People for 20 Minutes daily, to Reduce Stroke Risk 20% Worldwide.”

“SSP-NMC and AKBAY Stroke Team join the World Stroke Organization (WSO) campaign celebrating World Stroke Day (WSD) every October 29th. This year we highlight post-stroke support and the preventive aspect of stroke,” he added.

For this year, Surdilla said they are recruiting 2,000 or more healthy citizens and patients to walk on October 28 in Cagayan de Oro together with simultaneous walks against stroke to be conducted in other cities.

“We would like to invite your institutions and organizations in this mass walk for health,” Surdilla said. “After the walk, we will have a short program followed by stroke prevention activities in Gaston Park (i.e., lay forum, mini-lectures; and free hypertension, anemia and diabetes screening for participants.”

Included in the program will be testimonies from Stroke Survivors Atty. Manuel Ravanera and Mrs. Minda Ravanera.

Interested groups and individuals who wish to join the walk please contact AKBAY Stroke Care & Neurological Rehabilitation Center, Polymedic Medical Plaza National Highway, Kauswagan 9000 Cagayan de Oro City, PHILIPPINES akbaystroketeam@gmail.com with mobile #s +63 917 308 9633 or +63 922 892 9331.

-30-