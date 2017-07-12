World Little League Asia Pacific Baseball Championship – NorMin Little Leaguers win bronze in tough international tournament

Jul 12, 2017



by Mike Baños

Baseball is on the way back up in the Philippines.

After a prolonged absence in international play, Team Philippines, represented by Northern Mindanao’s elementary baseball team rallied past Hong Kong, 8-7, to bag the bronze medal in the 50/70 category of the 2017 Asia Pacific Regional Little League Baseball Championship (Intermediate Division) held last July 7, 2017 at Hwaseong Dream Park in Hwaseong, South Korea.

The Filipino Little Leaguers bounced back after a tough 2-12 loss to Japan in a semi-final match on July 6. The team was composed mainly of talented ballers from Jimenez Elementary School and Misamis Occidental, and reinforced by players from Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Bukidnon.

Shaking off jitters which allowed Hong Kong to score 6 runs in the very first inning, the Filipinos regained their bearings in time by returning the favor with 5 runs in the last two innings for the come-from-behind win. The boys previously beat the same team in the elimination round by a score of 6-1.

They now return home with bronze medals around their necks.

Team Philippines advanced to the semi-finals by topping Pool (Bracket) A by beating their elimination round opponents by lopsided scores, winning 11-1 vs. India on July 1, battering China 24-3 on July 2, and beating Hong Kong 6-1 on July 3.

The games were held at the Hwaseong Dream Park, the Official Venue of the 2017 Little League Baseball Asia Pacific and Middle East Regional Tournament which boasted of eight standard baseball diamonds, electronic score boards, synthetic grass, bleachers for two teams per diamond, and international standard lighting.

The Philippine delegation was headed by Misamis Occidental Gov. Herminia Ramiro and DepEd 10 RD Allan Farnazo .

“The maiden participation of these young players in this international sports stint has marked an outstanding representation of the country,” said team official Raymond Salcedo Antolo in a Facebook post. “They made us proud in this journey of the 2017 Little League Baseball Asia Pacific & Middle East Regional Tournament. At their tender age, they have reached the tough and elite level and landed as top 3. All emerged from the grassroots level.”

“To Coach Eming and Asst Coach Tess, who exhibited competence in the open field, thanks for the burning passion in sports and continue to build young champions. Congratulations!” he added.

Antolo also acknowledged the invaluable assistance of DAYEON HONG, a Law Student from Sookmyung Women University of Seoul, Korea, who served as the team’s interpreter during their stay.

“Thank you for bridging the barriers of language. You made our stay great and easier. Even in the middle of the game you helped us out by informing the umpires on technicalities like time outs and urgent calls. You are part of our success. Gomabseubnida MS WONG! The team loves you!”

-30-