Weekend Summer Staycation: Everyday’s a Weekend at Summit Ridge Tagaytay

Jun 14, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Forty years after I first came to Tagaytay as a fresh graduate taking a break from his training in Escolta, Manila, for his first job, I was back last May 29 and I was happy to discover the everyday’s-a-weekend vibe of the change hasn’t changed much.

Of course much can happen in four decades and indeed at the ridge where my friend’s house used to stand is now chock full of restaurants, inns, roadside stands selling the ubiquitous pineapple, furniture and woodworking shops and here and there high rise buildings are beginning to dot the landscape.

Best of all for me, the laid back ambience of the city remains, although perhaps it’s not advisable to come down here on a weekend when I’m told most of the people from Metro Manila who are nearer to it come down in droves to enjoy the balmy climate and small town charm of Tagaytay, its attractions and its people.

I was lucky to be invited as part of the Media Visit arranged by the Summit Hotels and Resorts Squad last May 28-30, 2017 led by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Marketing Manager Lisette Arena and her assistant Micah Regudo. The team toured a select group of lifestyle writers and journalists from the Visayas and Mindanao organized by Charles Lim of Selrahco at Summit Hotels Magnolia and Summit Ridge Tagaytay.

After spending Sunday at Summit Hotel Magnolia at New Manila, Quezon City, off we went to our next stop for Summit Ridge Tagaytay.

Since it’s quite a long drive from Quezon City, we dropped by Tito Chef Restaurant and All Things Culinary at Sucat, Parañaque City for lunch. Quite an experience meeting Chef Amadeo “Menoy” Gimenez, who treated us to a virtual Chef’s Table by walking us through an excellent lunch and a lightning tour of his culinary school, P.A.C.E. But that’s another late that deserves its own story later.

After another hour’s drive through the picturesque countryside replete with Tagaytay’s furniture and wood workshops, and the ubiquitous pineapple fields and roadside stands, we finally to Summit Ridge Tagaytay where we got a warm Tagaytay welcome from Hotel Manager Cristy Alcantara, who immediately made us feel at home by talking to us is Bisaya, she hailing from Surigao del Sur.

A 108-room property, the Summit Ridge Tagaytay offers stunning views of Taal Lake and Volcano. Guests taking the panoramic elevator are treated to a placid unfolding of the landscape as it soars higher and higher before topping off at the Skye Lounge which could be the best place to take pictures and enjoy the scenery.

Strategically located at the top of a ridge, Summit Ridge Tagaytay exudes an everyday’s-a-weekend vibe that’s perfect for family or barkada getaways.

Eighteen suites feature two bedrooms, a living room, and kitchen area. A spa, infinity pool, an in-house gym, and indoor basketball and badminton courts help guests keep their workout skeds without missing out on the vacay. After a hard workout or a day tour around the city, guests can take their time at The Ridge Spa at the second level. Book on the spot for a quick spa service or a thorough body in-room massage to loosen up those knots and kinks.

Situated right next to the Summit Ridge Promenade, guests have a wide variety of dining options, starting with the onsite a la carte restaurant operated by Tito Chef which opens on June 17, 2017) and the dining outlets at the next-door promenade.

Summit Ridge Tagaytay also enjoys the distinction of having one of the largest banqueting and State -of-the-art MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events) facilities in Tagaytay.

After checking in at the eight floor where most of us spent some time just clicking away at the magnificent view of Taal Volcano and Lake, the team whisked us for a quick and interactive farm tour to Nurture Wellness Village at Pulong Sagingan, Barangay Maitim II West.

As our host Maria Irish O. Talay, marketing manager, relates it, besides social and corporate functions, the village also offers accommodations inclusive of therapeutic spa treatments, healthy meals, rejuvenating natural healing and detoxification. Group and corporate packages are also available for team building, corporate wellness and educational tours.

In the evening, dinner was hosted by Mr. Victor T. Crisostomo, satellite casino manager of PAGCOR Tagaytay though we didn’t get to see the casino itself.

Up early next morning for a wonderfully filling breakfast at the original Bag of Beans, the quintessential Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant at 115 Aguinaldo Highway, Mendez crossing West where we were fussed over by Meliton “Mel” Cabrega, operations manager.

I believe the garden setting of this establishment is the inspiration for many others like it around the Philippines although the Tagaytay original breathes a unique, homey ambience unlike similar restaurants I’ve been to. Take care when ordering though, the servings are really hefty so unless you plan on bringing the rest on a doggie bag, ask first when ordering if there are other options that allow you to bite and chew.



We got to NAIA III for our flights back home before noon where we were treated to a festival royale by Summit Hotels’ sister company, Cebu Pacific, courtesy of Corporate Communications Director Charo Logarta-Lagamon, my former media colleague, at Ka Tunying’s. Incidentally, Cebu Pacific, can arrange group or block bookings on its domestic or international flights, recognizing the needs of the MICE market.

The pictures of this epic feast say it better than all my words ever could. Thank you Kapamilya and friends from Cebu Air!

Nice seeing you again Tagaytay. I promise I’ll be back there soon enough someday.

For more info, visit summithotels.ph.