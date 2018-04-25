Wear One For Boracay – Let’s Show Our Support For Boracay’s Recovery
Hello friends,
In a few days from now, Boracay will be closing its shores for the 6-month island rehabilitation initiative in an effort to save and rebrand Boracay as a sustainable green destination.
In this respect, we have launched a Facebook campaign to show our support for this initiative. We’ve asked individuals to wear their support by posting their Boracay experiences with a photo of them donning their Boracay merch along with the hashtag #GoodbyeBoracaySeeYouSoon.
This campaign is our way of showing that we care and agree that a rehabilitation of Boracay is what the industry has been longing for. This is in solidarity with industry workers and establishment owners who have been operating within the law.
Let’s show our support for the rehabilitation of the Philippines’ and the world’s gem resort island destination. Like, share, and join the cause here: https://www.facebook.com
/WearOneForBoracay