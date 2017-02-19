VP Leni to launch Angat Buhay Programs in Cagayan de Oro

Feb 19, 2017



by XU Communications Office

Vice President Leni Robredo is set to launch Angat Buhay Cagayan de Oro on Monday (Feb 20) during the opening of the XU Social Development Week.



The Office of the Vice President has agreed to partner with Ateneo de Cagayan de Oro-Xavier University (XU) to address the most pressing needs of marginalized communities in Mindanao.



The Xavier University Social Development Cluster invited VP Leni to be the keynote speaker for the opening of Social Development Week.

The SD Cluster is one of the five clusters in the university mandated to lead the academic community in engaging communities to be involved in societal issues, both for social formation and community development.

This 5-day event will carry the theme, “Engaging the Peripheries for Inclusive Development,” which aims to focus on the IP communities adopted by the University.

Activities lined up for the event include forums, alternative classes, and presentation of service learning outputs by the students to the communities.

In line with the University’s call for active social involvement, XU will sign an Memorandum of Understanding with the Office of the Vice President to implement two programs under Angat Buhay – Bridging Leadership (with Seaoil Foundation Inc.,) and Angat Buhay in Schools.



Other activities lined up lined up for VP Leni’s visit also include Istorya ng Pagasa Launch and CDO Milennials event.



The vice president will discuss the value of an academic community’s engagements in and for society; the importance of student and faculty social engagement especially at this period in the country’s narrative; and how else the academic community can engage the peripheries for inclusive development.



The Angat Buhay Partnerships Against Poverty Program is the Office of the Vice President’s flagship program that aims to address poverty in the smallest, farthest and poorest communities in the country via linking their needs to private companies, international aid organizations and other volunteer groups.