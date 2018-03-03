VIVOxTJxKZ Live in CDO

Mar 3, 2018



by Vivo PR

Vivo local endorsers, singers, and real-life couple TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan last Saturday, February 17, wowed fans at Vivo’s post-Valentine’s Day show at Limketkai Atrium in Cagayan de Oro City.

The concert, was made possible through the support of global smartphone brand Vivo. Front acts included X Factor alumni Jeric Medina, Chandreena, and Shameena Moorjani and CDO-based Visayan pop singer Winset Jacot.

TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, held a rare joint concert together for their fans in CDO.

The Limketkai Atrium was jam-packed with fans of all ages and all walks of life to witness the talented singers perform their hits. In between the songs, fans screamed their love and appreciation for the couple. TJ and KZ did not disappoint with a show for the ages, that included a medley of Visayan songs, especially for their Kagay-anon fans.

TJ sang his original chart-topping compositions Sa Tuwina, Imahinasyon, and Mahika. KZ, on hte other hand, delighted fans with her rendition of Tadhana, Two Less Lonely People in the World, and her winning cover of Adele’s Rolling in the Deep from the Chinese television series Singer 2018.

TJ and KZ joined Vivo’s family in September 2017 during the launch of the V7+, the brand’s flagship smartphone that boasts of a 24-megapixel front camera and 5.99-inch all-screen display.

Since then, the singers have performed at Vivo’s mall shows in and out of Metro Manila to help spread the good news about what sets Vivo smartphones apart from the pack.

Both also expressed their gratitude to Vivo for helping them mount the show.

“Vivo has always been supportive of our projects. We’re very thankful to them for helping us sing together for our fans in Cagayan de Oro,” the couple said.

To make the event even more exciting, Vivo gave away V7 smartphones to two lucky fans who posted online photos of the concert with the hashtag #VivoxTVxKZ.

Dubbed Soul Supreme, KZ hails from Digos City, Davao del Sur and shot to the national limelight when she won the first season of X Factor Philippines 2012. For his part, TJ, started his career as a radio personality and a host of ABS-CBN’s regional show MagTV in CDO then left for the bright lights of the Metro to pursue his passion for music.

In 2017, the pair released the official lyric video of their duet Ikaw at Ako Pa Rin after it went viral, now a part of Monterde’s self-titled album.

