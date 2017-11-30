VIVO’s Newest Local Ambassadors grace V7 re-launch at SM North EDSA

Nov 30, 2017



by PR

R&B singer and Vivo influencer Julie Anne San Jose, DJ and celeb Vlogger Ashley Rivera headlined the VIVO V7 Re-launch held at the Cyberzone Event Center of SM North Edsa, also featured the newest all-male group One Up.



The Vivo V7, the latest offering of the famous V smart phone series, was first unveiled in a grand launch at the SM City Bacolod Event Center North Wing last November 18 with Vivo influencer Boyband PH bannering the event.



Ms. Hazel Bascon, Vice President of Vivo Philippines and Head of Sales, welcomed the members of the media from various networks and bloggers.



Just in time for the holidays, Vivo is also mounting a special Christmas campaign highlighting Vivo as the world’s fifth most popular smart phone, as well as to anchor the traditions of the most awaited holiday of the year.



The Christmas campaign involves booth stands in participating malls where Vivo enthusiasts may take their best Christmas selfies with Santa Claus, say hi to their favorite Vivo Family at the Vivo Phone Booth, get a chance to be Vivo’s all-screen cover girl or cover guy at the Cover Page booth and experience the new Vivo V7 at the Experience tables. People who drop by the Vivo booth stand are also entitled to a prize upon completing their rounds in all of the featured booths.



Vivo also recently unveiled another new offering just this November: the Vivo V7. The Vivo V7 promises to be a powerful shooter with an all screen display.



Practically much like its predecessor the V7+ albeit with a more affordable price tag, V7 has 24MP clearer selfie camera, and an all screen 5.7-inch display.

The V7 is the result of Vivo’s on-going effort in understanding the needs of today’s young people, as the company continues its growth trajectory and international expansion by providing stylish and dynamic products to more consumers to show off their individuality and capture memories worth remembering.



