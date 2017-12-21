VIVO visits Soldiers Wounded in Marawi Fighting at AFP Hospital

Dec 21, 2017



by PR

Vivo Philippines, in the true Filipino Christmas spirit, gave back to the heroic soldiers who fought to free Marawi by spending an afternoon with them last December 17 at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Hospital in V. Luna, Quezon City.





The special outreach was attended to by Vivo employee-volunteers who interacted with 150 soldiers and their families and entertained them with song and dance performances.

VIVO’s celebrity influencers were also in attendance to give joy and encouragement to the Marawi freedom fighters. KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto, Jason Dy, and Kisses Delavin also shared their talents in the afternoon of thanksgiving, to the delight of the wounded soldiers and their families.



Brand Director for Vivo Philippines Annie Lim, shared her respect for the courageous soldiers. “The soldiers who fought in Marawi are more than heroes–they are also fathers, sons, brothers, friends who placed their life on the line in the name of things that matter most to every Filipino: togetherness that goes beyond religion and love that knows no boundaries.” she said.

Vivo Philippines recently came out with a heartwarming Christmas video featuring the plight of a soldier who fought in Marawi and his family. Vivo, by way of the special Christmas video, shares and celebrates what a truly meaningful Christmas is for Filipinos. Family, togetherness, empathy, and the spirit of giving make a Filipino Christmas like no one else in the world.

Link to Vivo Christmas video: https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil/videos/525331654510639/?id=296173570575105&brand_redir=296173570575105

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil) accounts.