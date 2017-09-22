Vivo V7+ Philippine Launch

Sep 22, 2017



by PR

Vivo’s V7+ perfects clearer selfie, perfect shot expectations with world-first features

Vivo—officially unveiled its first-of-its kind selfie-centric smart phone in the Philippines with a slam-bang launch held 20 Sept at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriot Hotel in Resorts World Manila graced by some of the biggest names in business, media, and entertainment industries.

The V7+, Vivo’s master work in its line of leading-edge smart phones, reinforces the brand’s leadership in selfie and smart phone display technology and fulfills the brand’s vision to empower self-expression for the next generation.

The V7+ packs the most advanced technologies in its cutting edge 24MP selfie front facing camera—the world’s first — whose 24MP sensor boasts a higher number of pixels, creating sharper, more distinctive selfies, further enhanced by LED flash and smart photography algorithms guaranteeing clear-cut, crisp, and natural-looking photos, exclusively from the 5th Leading Global Smartphone Brand in 2016-2017.

V7+’s Special Face Beauty 7.0 feature brightens up photos and evens-out complexions even in dimly-lit environments. Mimicking DSLR cameras, the V7+’s Portrait Mode blurs out backgrounds to highlight sharper selfies.

In addition to clearer selfies and perfect portraits, its revolutionary 5.99 all-screen FullView Display with an 84.4% screen to body ratio, also provides a more exciting and enhanced game and visual experience.

Its 18:9 FullView Display offers a 12.5% bigger visual display (when compared to traditional 16:9 screens) for a totally revolutionary gaming experience. Vivo’s Game Mode also prevents incoming calls and messages from interrupting your gaming.

V7+’s fully upgraded AK437A Hi-Fi audio chip takes mobile audio technology to new levels. Enjoy rich, complex rhythms without missing a beat.

The Vivo V7+ has the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) and runs on Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The smart phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM+ 64 GB of ROM expandable to up to 256GB.

Moreover, its Smart Split 3.0 feature allows users to check their messages, mails, among other things without interrupting the current running app.

Security is further reinforced by its face ID access feature that allows one to unlock the phone with mere facial recognition. An eye-protection optional mode will also make it more comfortable and easier on your eyes during extended phone chats.

The Vivo V7+ is priced at an amazing P 17,990.00 SRP and will be available in sophisticated Champagne Gold and Matte Black.

Revel and share the excitement of your Vivo V7+ moment with the hashtag #VivoV7PlusLaunchPH!