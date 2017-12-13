Vivo releases touching Christmas video

Dec 13, 2017



by PR

To celebrate Christmas with the true Filipino spirit, Vivo Philippines has released a special holiday video depicting the touching story of a widow, her children, and a husband and father they lost in a war.



The story revolves around a grieving wife and mother watching her little kids on Christmas eve when a group of carolers sings ‘Silent Night’ outside their home. Laden with gifts and noche buena food, the carolers are welcomed inside the home of the mourning family only for the former’s emotions to be stirred by a solitary portrait of the father of the home—a soldier who perished fighting for peace.





The Vivo Christmas video has become instant hit among the family-oriented Filipinos, garnering 781,000 views, 4,212 shares and almost 41,000 likes within six days after its release on Vivo Philippines’ official Facebook page.

Because of its theme centered on family, Christmas, togetherness, and gratitude, Vivo’s Christmas video hits home for many Filipinos. The comments section abounds with emotional sentiments with messages of gratitude for the soldiers who fought to restore peace in Marawi. Some of the comments even expressed gratitude to Vivo for “giving [the audience] an avenue to thank the ones who enabled them to celebrate Christmas in peace.” “very meaningful and heartwarming! a tribute to all our soldiers and father! hats off to Vivo for making this short film.”

Through this special Christmas video, VIVO shares and celebrates a truly meaningful Christmas for Filipinos. Family, togetherness, empathy, and the spirit of giving make a Filipino Christmas like other in the world.

You can view and share VIVO’s Christmas video here.



For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/ VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil ) accounts.