Vivo pushes the envelope for ‘bezel less’ smartphones with APEX

Mar 3, 2018



by Vivo PR

Global smartphone brand Vivo keeps pushing its limits following the reveal of the APEX™ FullView™ concept smartphone at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

With this new model, Vivo is determined to get ahead of the competition by reducing the bezels to 1.8mm on the top and at the sidesand 4.3mm at the bottom with a screen size of 5.99 inches.

These specs make the APEX the thinnest bezel-less phone with the highest screen-to-body ratio in the industry. In fact, the screen-to- body ratio may exceed 98% if the lower bezel is also reduced to 1.8mm for a genuine all-screen display experience.

It also eliminates the idea of a notch, as introduced by Apple in iPhone X. To recall, Apple’s iPhone X has a screen size of only 5.8 inches and a screen-to-body ratio of a mere 82.9%. Samsung’s Galaxy S8, alo has a screen size of 5.8 inches and a screen-to-body ratio of 83.6% despite its “Infinity Display” hashtag. Thus, both flagship phones are not even on the fringe of the 98% screen-to-body ratio of Vivo’s APEX.

While Apple, Samsung, and other brands keep the selfie camera as well as the ambient light and proximity sensors at the top of their smartphones, Vivo pushes itself further with game-changing innovations such as hiding the 8-megapixel Elevating Front Camera in the APEX. It only pops out—in just 0.8 seconds to be exact—when the selfie mode is activated.

The concept smartphone also offers more features that make the most out of the bezel-less display.

Vivo APEX comes with the groundbreaking optical-based Half-Screen In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, a first in the world. With this, users can touch any part of the bottom half of the screen to scan their fingerprints and unlock the phone.

These hard-to-miss and revolutionary breakthroughs in smartphone technology made consumer tech writer Ben Sin in his article on Forbes hail the APEX as the “truest” all-screen display ever to date.

Moreover, Vivo, with its expertise in audio technologies, also introduces the Screen SoundCasting Technology that transforms APEX’s entire display into a speaker, taking out the need for a traditional, physical loudspeaker.The design maximizes the surface as an amplifier and minimizes the vibration of the screen.

Vivo claims that the Screen SoundCasting Technology in the APEX conserves power, reduces sound leakage, and optimizes low to high pitch sounds for a more balanced audio experience.

