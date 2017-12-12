Vivo presents One Music Popssss

Dec 12, 2017



by PR

Vivo, the fastest growing global smart phone brand in the world today, has collaborated with One Music PH for Popssss, an online show that is part of ABS-CBN’s One Music PH shows.



Popssss, powered by Vivo Philippines, features fresh and seasoned talents in the local music scene.



The first season of Popssss, launched February this year, featured former child star and now soap opera star and recording artist Alexa Ilacad in its successful pilot episode with Vivo influencer Iñigo Pascual hosting the program.



Vivo Philippines brand endorser and Ultimate Teen Hearthrob Iñigo made a fantastic host, leading the show alongside another Vivo influencer and former PinoyBoyband contender Tony Labrusca.



The tandem brought flavor and pizzazz to the program with their unshakeable energy and talent. Popssss was a milestone show for Inigo as it paved the way for a digital concert with his real life love interest Maris Racal. Maris Racal is also one of the new faces of the Vivo family.



Popssss is just one of the many promotional stints of Vivo, which aims to reach out to the selfie-centric audience. Vivo, through their smart phone products, believes in the power of self-expression, very much akin to the talents showcased in Popssss. Season 3 of Popssss, which aired September 19 was co-presented by Vivo Philippines and another season will unveil very soon.



