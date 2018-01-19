Vivo power-efficient smart phones enhance user experience

by VIVO PR

Smartphone users all over the world already consider their phone an attachment of their own personas, using their devices over 12 hours daily to enhance their business and personal lives.

Vivo anticipated this strong need and ensures that all their models are equipped with premium specs for optimal experience.

For instance, Vivo phones such as the V7+ and V7 are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which boasts of unbelievable speed and power efficiency allowing for fast charging, longer battery life, enhanced camera functionality, and superior connectivity.

To secure its top position in the technology and mobile phone arena, Vivo established a technical partnership and patent sharing with leading telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm.

‘Vivo cares about its users,’ Vivo Brand Director Annie Lim said in a statement. ‘We push our brand to constantly innovate and improve user experience by maintaining seven research and development centers and continuously improving our products. We will never do anything to compromise the experience Vivo users have so enjoyed when it comes to our products.”



Vivo has maintained its momentum into the top tier of the mobile phone industry because of its accurate consumer insight, innovative solutions and offerings, and creative marketing strategy.

