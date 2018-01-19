Vivo power-efficient smart phones enhance user experience

Jan 19, 2018

by VIVO PR

 

Smartphone users all over the world already consider their phone an attachment of their own personas, using their devices over 12 hours daily to enhance their business and personal lives.

Vivo anticipated this strong need and ensures that all their models are equipped with premium specs for optimal experience.

Vivo signed an agreement with Qualcomm to supply $4 billion in components with the Chinese smartphone company, as part of a series of deals signed between Chinese & US businesses worth $253 billion

For instance, Vivo phones such as the V7+ and V7 are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which boasts of unbelievable speed and power efficiency allowing for fast charging, longer battery life, enhanced camera functionality, and superior connectivity.

To secure its top position in the technology and mobile phone arena, Vivo established a technical partnership and patent sharing with leading telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm.

US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Donald Trump urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to work "hard" and act fast to help resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, during their meeting in Beijing on November 9, warning that "time is quickly running out". / AFP PHOTO

US President Donald Trump (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.
Donald Trump urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to work “hard” and act fast to help resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, during their meeting in Beijing on November 9, warning that “time is quickly running out”. / AFP PHOTO

 

‘Vivo cares about its users,’ Vivo Brand Director Annie Lim said in a statement. ‘We push our brand to constantly innovate and improve user experience by maintaining seven research and development centers and continuously improving our products. We will never do anything to compromise the experience Vivo users have so enjoyed when it comes to our products.”

Vivo has maintained its momentum into the top tier of the mobile phone industry because of its accurate consumer insight, innovative solutions and offerings, and creative marketing strategy.

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil) accounts.

