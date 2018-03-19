VIVO x MakingMEGA to screen BTS of MayWard Germany shoot

Mar 19, 2018



by Vivo PR

Dreams do come true, just ask up and coming star and Vivo endorser Maymay Entrata, who recently spent her Christmas in Germany, the hometown of the other half of the MayWard phenom, Edward Barber.

Maymay (Marydale Entrata in real life) was born Mambajao, Camiguin), but was grew up in Cagayan de Oro City. An actress, recording artist, singer/composer, model, product endorser/ambassador, she shot to fame as the first Big Winner of the combined edition of Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7 (combined housemates – celebrity, adult and teens) on the Pinoy Big Brother reality show

The recent trip to Germany may sound all fun, but the workaholic love team braved the cold in their fairytale-inspired creations for the February 2018 cover of Mega and Mega Man magazines. It was their first ever cover and out-of-the-country shoots with Mega.

The results are magical, to say the least. But the process to get the shots was even more impressive.





MayWard fans got a glimpse of how the cover shoots were perfected in a free special documentary screened last Sunday, March 4, from 6pm to 8pm at SM Aura IMAX Theatre.

The #MakingMEGAshoot in Germany with Entrata and Barbers was made possible through the support of Vivo. Entrata joined Vivo’s family during the launch of the V7+ smartphone in September 2017.

In one of the pictorials, the V7+ played a role in telling the story of a trapped princess saved by her dashing prince. For this shoot, the V7+ was stuck in a snow-covered forest in Germany as its 5.99-inch all screen display showed the image of Entrata until it was picked up by Barber, rescuing the cursed damsel in the process.

On Sunday, fans got to see more of these interactions and other exclusive behind-the-scenes shots of making the February 2018 cover of the Mega magazines with one of today’s influential love teams.

