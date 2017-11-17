Vivo firms up top rank in mobile phone industry with US$-B Qualcomm partnership

Nov 17, 2017



by PR

Vivo has been making waves since it first hit Philippine market in March 29, 2016.

To maintain Vivo’stop position in the technology and mobile phone arena, Vivo and one of Qualcomm’s key partnerssigned a memorandum of understanding worth 4 billion U.S. dollars last November 9.

The MOU strengthens Vivo and Qualcomm’s technical partnership and patent sharing and ensures Vivo’s position at the top of the smart phone industry maintains its momentum.



With Qualcomm’s optimized platforms, Vivo aims to stay faithful to its commitment to deliver innovations and technologies that are at the forefront in mobile photography, gaming, smart power saving, and many more.

With the ever changing and evolving technology in the realm of communications, Vivo is also working with Qualcomm on research and development in the biometrics space with the introduction of Vivo Under Display fingerprint scanning solution based on Qualcomm fingerprint sensors at the Mobile World Congress in July this year.

This innovative solution did not disappoint and Vivo plans to continuously work on other technologies, particularly 3D facial identification, palm prints, fingerprints, iris scanning and other biometric technologies, to improve the ease-of-use and security of mobile phone biometrics.

Moreover, with the emergence of 5G, Vivo is looking closely into the significance of human-computer interaction in the 21st century world and has planned a series of collaborative initiatives to accelerate the formulation of 5G standards.

In terms of the 5G SoC (System on Chip), Vivo will also share its years of consumer market experience with Qualcomm to provide consumers with a better and more customized user experience.

Vivo has heavily competed to stay as the leader in technology application and consumer insights.

In order to fulfill this goal and its ambition to stay at the forefront of technology by working with global partners,Vivo, in October 20,officially headwayed into Hong Kong and faithful to its global expansion goal into the global market, Vivo will soon introduce their top-of-the-line products to Taiwan, Singapore and Russia (their first foray into the European market), followed by a push into the African market in early 2018.



Since its entry into the local scene, Vivo has vied with other strong phone brands and has proven its developing dominion amongst Filipino smartphone enthusiasts.

In less than two years, Vivo has found a well-deserved spot in the highly-competitive global arena of mobile smart phones both locally and abroad because of its innovative line of phones that are easy on the pocket.

Just September this year, Vivo launched the revolutionary V7+. The V7+ instantly proved itself to be an instant hit and must-have accessory among young, hip, and out-and- about individuals in the Philippines.

As a ‘selfie-centric phone”, the V7+ perfects all shots for clearer selfies with its 24MP front-facing camera—an industry-first— LED flash and smart photography algorithms providing clear-cut, crisp, and natural-looking photos.

