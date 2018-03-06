Vivo extends warranty period on select models another 6 months

Mar 6, 2018



by Vivo PR

To show its gratitude and appreciation to its loyal patrons, global smart phone brand Vivo is extending the warranty period of its select phone models for another six months.

The warranty extension covers VivoV3, V3Max, Y51, and Y55 units for an additional period of six months to take effect beginning March 1, 2018.





For example: Vivo units bought on September 10, 2016 came with a one-year warranty period. This means that their warrant already expired on September 10,2017. But with Vivo’s new announcement, these units are now covered by the extended warranty until March 10, 2018.

Repair policies such as no human errors as well as physical and liquid damage still apply for the warranty extension. However, this extended warranty period does not include the smart phone accessories.

Vivo is also now offering free software updates, recover system, and cleaning services at its centers to all its patrons nationwide beginning March 1, 2018.

About Vivo

A global smart phone brand focused on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, Vivo develops innovative and stylish products for young people. We now have over 200 million users and are one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™, Vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil) accounts.