VIVO Entertainment Marketing Strategy

Jan 18, 2018



by PR

A look back at Vivo’s 2017 successful entertainment marketing strategy

Vivo is a global brand which has gained fame for its selfie-centric smartphones which actualize the brand’s mission of empowering self-expression for the next generation.

It features the most advanced technologies, not for cameras but on all aspects, from photo shooting to display, helping media-savvy and social media devoted consumers to capture and enjoy their most significant moments.

In the Philippines, Vivo has risen to third in the most popular smartphone brand with at least 1.1 million users and 5,200 stores nationwide, and counting. On a global scale, there are already about 200 million Vivo users by 2017.

Vivo attributes its success to its innovative mindset and topnotch marketing strategy. It’s is no wonder then that a lot of today’s most admired local and global celebrities have chosen to support Vivo.

Biggest names in showbiz proud Vivo ambassadors

Before the introduction of local brand endorsers, NBA superstar Stephen Curry signed up as Vivo’s biggest ambassador September of 2016. Locally, Vivo Philippines welcomed dancer, model, and actor McCoy De Leon and one of the top lifestyle bloggers in the Philippines and Verniece Enciso two months later in November.

In September 2017, during the grand launch of the Vivo V7+, Vivo introduced their newest brand endorsers to date headlined by PH showbiz royalty Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla; Maymay Entrata, Pinoy Big Brother Season 7 Big Winner and teen queen star Barbie Forteza, Heartthrobs Inigo Pascual and Tony Labrusca; Soul Supreme turned Vivo Family member KZ Tandingan; Boyband PH are also one of the brand’s most influential endorsers composed of Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Tristan Ramirez, Russell Reyes, Ford Valencia. The Voice Kids runners-up Sassa Dagdag and Darren Espanto, Pinoy Big Brother alumna Maris Racal, Kisses Delavin, and Loisa Andalio, Instagram sweetheart Sue Ramirez, chart topper and awardee singer-song writer TJ Monterde, child star turned telenovela star Andrea Brillantes, The Voice alumnus Jason Dy, Star-struck Kids discovery Paul Salas, comical, rising star Chiena Filomino, model Kira Balinger, and sexy DJ Ashley Rivera were also unveiled as influencers late last year during the V7+ unveiling. For the year of 2017, Vivo was joined by 27 local endorsers.

Vivo Marketing Strategy

With these famous names in the Vivo Family, the brand has secured its surefire spot in positive brand presence. Vivo has dominated the smartphone limelight for some time now and with the impressive names in the Vivo Family, the brand could very well attain a meteoric rise to greater heights. As such, Vivo leveraged this advantage by launching several events with its formidable lineup of celebrity endorsers.

One of the most successful is Popssss, an online music program that is part of the roster of shows of ABS-CBN’s One Music PH. Popssss, powered by Vivo Philippines, features rising and seasoned talents in the local music scene. Launched in February of 2017, Popssss featured former child star and now soap opera star and recording artist Alexa Ilacad in its successful pilot episode with Vivo endorser Inigo Pascual hosting the program.

Another one of the biggest collaborations Vivo Philippines entered into was the Mega Fashion Week in October 2017 with Mega Magazine.

As co-sponsor of the event, Vivo bagged the spotlight for some of its brand endorsers in the glitzy fashion affair. Part of the pre-event gala of the Mega Fashion Week was Verniece Enciso, fashion and lifestyle blogger. At the launch night, Vivo as co-sponsor presented a MEGA Fashion Film on Vivo Family headliner and Mega Magazine cover girl Kathryn Bernardo. The trendy opening party, with the biggest names in the fashion industry in attendance, plus a reunion of the MakingMEGA stars will all be captured using no less than the Vivo V7+ clearer-selfie, perfect shot smartphone. At the Fashion Show event in October 28, Vivo endorser Kisses Delavin will be gracing the MEGA Fashion Week catwalk.

A fun, lighthearted online show is the Vivo Exclusive episodes where Vivo influencers were asked to do fun challenges. Darren Espanto’s marshmallow challenge, which earned 96,000 views, involved Darren fitting as much marshmallow in his mouth while Boyband PH reveal each other’s secrets in Vivo Exclusive’s Name Drop episode. McCoy De Leon answered “kilig” questions “fished” from a fish bowl to the delight of fans which garnered 76,000 views to date.

McCoy De Leon and Darren Espanto, won people’s hearts during a Vivo Exclusive episode,

show off their Vivo phones

Not the least, fans were thrilled with Inigo Pascual’s successful Para Saýo Thanksgiving Concert in December 1, 2017 at the Music Museum while McCoy De Leon and on-screen partner Elisse Joson had a mini concert cum album launch November 25, 2017 at the SM Skydome.

