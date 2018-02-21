Vivo celebrates Chinese New Year with CNY Photo Contest

Feb 21, 2018



by Vivo PR

To celebrate the Chinese New Year this 2018, Vivo has launched a special photo contest with well-known lifestyle bloggers for a first taste.

Held February 3 and 4 at Binondo, Manila, Vivo invited 18 lifestyle bloggers for an eventful photo walk around the oldest China town in the world.

Bloggers were asked to capture photos that embody the Chinese culture like cuisine, the ambience, the traditional lucky ornaments, or Binondo’s old town charm.

Bloggers enjoyed taking photos with their Vivo smart phones features: the 24MP front camera for perfect CNY celebration selfies complemented by the camera’s HDR mode for stunning images with dramatic shadowing and highlights and the portrait bokeh for added aesthetics.

The professional mode, which mimics the manual mode of DSLR cameras, allows users to adjust the exposure, white balance, ISO, and focus mode creating creative photos.

Vivo’s signature Face Beauty spec ensures that anyone’s selfie is flawless with natural face enhancements. The Ultra HD mode takes hi-resolution photos at 9216 x 6192 (64MP), allowing shots with crystal clear details.



Not the least, bloggers were able to come together for a good group shot with the Groufie technology which boasts of a panorama-panning effect for big group shots without leaving anyone out.

The two-day Binondo photo walk with the bloggers was a special promotional event to get the bloggers’ followers to join Vivo’s Chinese New Year (CNY) Photo Contest thru which participants shares their best Chinese New Year-inspired photos and upload them in their Instagram account for a chance to win a brand-new Vivo V7+.

The bloggers’ photo walk for Vivo’s CNY Photo Contest was a resounding success as over 200 entries have been uploaded on Instagram by February 14.

The four best creative photos were chosen by the participating lifestyle bloggers with one winner announced during the Chinese New Year celebrations last February 16 at the Lucky Chinatown Mall. During the event, Vivo showcased the Chinese New Year-inspired photos in a special photowall. Vivo’s official mascot Little V entertained the crowd with a dance rendition of the hit song 24k. Later, Vivo awarded the Chinese New Year Photo Contest winner Angela Palacio for her photo of her Vivo V5 capturing an illuminated stretch of red Chinese lanterns.

The lifestyle bloggers who joined the Vivo CNY Photowalk included: Ana Gonzales, Rhea Gonzales, Katt Valdez, Myke Soon, Ryan San Juan, Cristelle Torres, John Bueno, Paul Chuapoco, and Yuki Tansengco (feb. 3); Ed Uy, Jeman Villanueva, Justin Montas, Jerhwin Hernandez, Nikole Maturan, Anthony Neilson, Collen Vidal, Louie Denver, and SlyveSy (Feb. 4).



Vivo Influencers also helped promote the CNY Photo Contest through their Instagram accounts: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde, Darren Espanto, Joyce Pring, Tony Labrusca, and Sassa Dagdag.

