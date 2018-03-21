Vivo to bring the house down this April with newest flagship

Mar 21, 2018



by Vivo PR

Top global phone manufacturer VIVO is all set to send the mobile phone industry into a frenzy with the release of yet another stunner in their smartphone series. Set to be unveiled March, Vivo’s latest offering promises consumers bigger and better offerings in their mobile phone experience.

Following the success of the V7+ and the V7, word is out that consumers can expect that the new offering will retain all of the V7 phones’ impressive thumbprint features albeit enhanced and updated with specs that are centered on delivering flawless selfie shots made even by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) beautifying tools.

Because it remains dedicated to delivering perfect photos, it should also be expected that the camera will rock a souped up HDR mode. The new smart phone will be available to customers in April following the March 22, 2018 world launch.

Moreover, a buzz on this newest Vivo flagship includes a bigger display complemented by a full HD resolution. As the V7’s successor, the Game Mode feature is expected to still be onboard in the list of specifications along with the futuristic Face ID and fingerprint unlock component.

The mobile phone industry awaits with bated breath as Vivo’s freshest charmer is out in the market. Although the specs remain shrouded in speculations, Vivo aims to keep its track record never to disappoint. (Vivo PH)

About Vivo

A global smartphone brand focused on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, Vivo develops innovative and stylish products for young people. We now have over two hundred million users and are one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™, Vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil) accounts.