Miss Universe 2015 as Ambassador of Asia’s Premier Charity and Awards Gala

Aug 12, 2017



by Love Gala

(Manila, Philippines). Miss Universe 2015 and UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, gave a heart icon after being named on Wednesday (9 August) as the first-ever ambassador of “Love Gala.”

In giving her time wholeheartedly in the HIV advocacy, Wurtzbach announced her personal project called Project Progressive Information Awareness (PIA) campaign or simply dubbed as Project PIA, which bears the Love Gala.

Love Gala is Asia’s Premier Charity and Awards Gala event, which will serve as a donation mechanism to support the HIV-AIDS advocacy, and will honor Ten (10) outstanding individuals at “The Ripple Awards” for their exceptional contributions in raising the level of HIV-AIDS awareness in the country.

“We hope to see an increase in HIV awareness, spread love for people living with HIV, and make HIV testing among Filipinos a normal part of their health and wellness routine,” said Ms Wurtzbach. “I believe we can strengthen our bonds and achieve our shared goal of ending AIDS in the Philippines, Asia-Pacific and the Universe.”

The maiden Love Gala will be held at the official city partner of Taguig on 1 December alongside the celebration of the World AIDS Day.

It will also feature a fashion show by top Philippine designers, a star-studded mini-concert, and a special auction.

Meanwhile for the “Ripple Awards,” the Love Gala organization will only be accepting nomination until 31 August 2017.

To nominate, click on the link: http://lovegala.org/nominate-now/. Nominees will be screened based on their initiatives to create ripples of positive change that greatly influence the domestic and global HIV-AIDS advocacy.

The gala is a collaboration of private and public institutions and youth-oriented organizations which was espoused by the Better Together Organization. It also aims at augmenting the efforts to normalize the HIV-AIDS advocacy to a larger audience.

“I believe we can strengthen our bonds and achieve our shared goal of ending AIDS in the Philippines, Asia-Pacific and the Universe,” says Ms Wurtzbach.

###