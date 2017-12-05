Turning used cooking oil into bio-fuel enhancer

Dec 5, 2017



by DOST S&T News

Used cooking oil may be harmful to health but a little bit of science can turn it into an environment savior. This is exactly what Davao-based Emiliano Quitiol, an inventor, found out way back in 2003 when he started working on his own biofuel. Now he has perfected his product he dubbed EFQ Bioforce.

“Fresh cooking oil, after several times of use, is considered a toxic substance and hazardous (to health),” Quitiol said.

“Used cooking oil as raw material for the production of EFQ Fuel and Oil Additive will pave the way for solving the proper disposal of used cooking oil and will assure public health and safety,” added Quitiol when he pitched EFQ Bioforce to members of the Rotary Club of Davao recently.

His idea stemmed from his resolve to help curb pollution. He said his invention will eventually help restore bodies of water affected with spillage and contaminants that may pollute and destroy the habitat of marine life.

But how does his product work? According to Quitiol, adding 1 ml of his product to a liter of fuel will act on and rearrange the molecular structure of the conventional fuel into chain branching of hydrocarbon atoms. This allows more efficient fuel combustion and consequently reduce air pollution.

Currently, Quitiol already has three kinds of products: EFQ Bio Force Diesel Additive, EFQ Bio Speed Gasoline Additive, and EFQ BioPower Engine Oil Additive.

Quitiol won in the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)- National Invention Contest and Exhibit in 2014. Later, he availed himself of the Invention Based Enterprise Development Program of DOST- Technology Application and Promotions Institute.

IBED is a program intended to encourage and transform innovations into a technology enterprise. It covers pilot production, field/market testing and formulation of systems and procedures in preparation for a larger production scale. The program also aims to build the capabilities of inventors to create businesses out of their inventions.