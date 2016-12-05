TSI renovates libraries of local high schools

by APC PR

“We are committed to maximize the use of the library. It will be open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm and it will not only be open to the student but it will also be open for use by the alumni and the community as long as they are willing to learn,” said Josephine A. Aragon, INHS Principal.

Students of Binugao National High School (top) and Inawayan National High School (bottom) together with Therma South Inc.’s (TSI) team headed by TSI’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Mr.Jason Magnaye during the turnover programs of the newly-renovated libraries.

Therma South Inc. (TSI), a subsidiary of AboitizPower, turned over newly renovated libraries to two high schools in its host communities on October 24, 2016 as part of its It’s A-Libe! Project.

Recipient of the newly renovated libraries were the Inawayan National High School (INHS) in Inawayan, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur and Binugao National High School (BNHS) in Binugao, Toril, Davao City.

“The It’s A-Libe! Project aims to​ improve the libraries ​of TSI host community high schools in Barangay Binugao and Barangay Inawayan,” said Jason C. Magnaye, TSI CSR Manager.

Under the project the school libraries were renovated into reading hubs using the design made by the College of ​Architecture and Fine Arts Education of the University of Mindanao. It also included the installation of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)’s science and technology e-library ​portals, dubbed the “Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosks” (Super Starbooks).

TSI and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) financed the cost of the renovation, as well as the books and computer​ hardware needed for the project.

Super Starbooks contain digital science and technology resources in text and audio-visual formats that are geared towards enhancing the learning experience of the students in the beneficiary schools. The computer-based learning system also includes resources for livelihood.

“At your fingertips, you will be able to access different information materials that we hope will propel you (students) to reach greater heights,” said Mirasol G. Domingo, DOST 11 Supervising Science Research Specialist.

For her part, Marilyn Deduyo, Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Davao del Sur Asst. School District Supervisor, said the project will help in the implementation of the K to 12 program especially for the senior high school level.

“With Starbooks, the love for science and technology of our students will be developed and nurtured thus becoming their anchor in their choice of courses in higher education,” Deduyo said.

For his part, BNHS Principal Efren T. Butlig said the newly renovated libraries will support the development of the students in BNHS especially now that the K to 12 program is being implemented.

“I trust that this project will reinforce among our youth the idea that libraries are still relevant — in nurturing academic research, in the preservation of our culture, and in the development of our nation,” said Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio in a message delivered by Atty. Lawrence Bantiding, Asst. City Administrator for Operations.

