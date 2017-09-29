TJ Monterde Keeps the Music Playing

Sep 29, 2017



by The Night Stalker

The Night Stalker was lucky to catch some quality time with Cagayan de Oro singer-songwriter Titus John Monterde during the recent 20 Sept Philippine Launch of Vivo’s new flagship Vivo V7+ Smartphone at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriot Hotel in Resorts World Manila.

As usual, TJ, as he is better known to his growing legions of fans around the nation, was very accommodating in granting us a short interview despite their hectic schedule. Thanks to Buma Dimate and RC Limbana for fixing us up.

“I’m happy to be a part of the Vivo Family,. They are a new brand, and I’m thankful they chose to include me in their growing family. This is something special to me because I consider Vivo to be a Quality Brand so I’m very happy to be one of their Digital Influencers along with another Kagay-anon May-May Entrata of PBB,” TJ said.

The budding artist was all praises for Vivo which he said was very supportive of his career.

“We’ve been touring the Philippines for two months now and will go to more places in the last quarter,” he added.

“Vivo even accommodated my request to perform in Centrio twice this year already for which I’m very grateful. About two months ago, I was happy we brought our gig here but a little apprehensive because it was a Monday. It was my first time to do a mall show on a Monday!”

“But even then, our Vivo friends were so impressed because even if it was a Monday we managed to bring an SRO crowd to the mall. I am so thankful to my fellow Kagay-anons for supporting us, their fellow Kagay-anons despite the time and date.”

TJ performed last July 31 at Centrio Mall in a Vivo-sponsored solo gig and again last Sept. 15 when he serenaded candidates for the Ms. Silka Northern Mindanao beauty pageant.

TJ was born on December 30, 1989 in Davao City and is the eldest son of Wild FM Station Manager Tito and Weng Monterde. He has a younger sister Roxinne, who was a Ms. Cagayan de Oro candidate and is also pursuing a similar career in music.

So far, things have been coming up roses for TJ’s music career.

“I’m still focused on the music. My new album is out and I’m working on new songs for my follow-up album next year so am still working on the music. My previous album is doing really good. We’ve so far only released one song as a single and it’s been doing good on Spotify, and I’m so far the only artist with six songs on the Top 20 in the Billboard. I wasn’t really expecting all the songs to do well, I thought after the single that was it, but the other songs have also been doing well and I’m so thankful for it.”

For the week ending August 28 (which incidentally is the Feast Day of the Patron Saint of Cagayan de Oro, St. Augustine of Hippo), the Billboard charts show six of TJ’s original compositions as sung by the artist himself in the top 20: Tulad Mo (@#3, 12 weeks on the chart); Dating Tayo (No. 4/12); Ikaw at Ako; (No. 9/8); Ikaw at Ako Pa Rin (feat. KZ Tandingan) (No. 12/4); Imahinasyon (No. 19/1); and Mahika (No. 17/1).

Since the start of this year, TJ has been making sweet music with KZ Tandingan, a fellow artist and Mindanaoan from Digos City, whom he met after an X Factor session , by co-grand finalist Kedebon Colim and Martin Nievera, who was their coach.

The relationship seems to have inspired both parties in the relationship, as TJ admits KZ has become his inspiration to write new material, and vice versa. Their first music video together Ikaw At Ako Pa Rin, has gone viral on the internet.

(photos courtesy of Tom Udasco photography)