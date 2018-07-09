Team Villacencio tops ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Golf Championship Pro-Am

Jul 9, 2018



by Mike Baños

Pro Arnold Villacencio and team topped the one day Pro-Am Tournament held last July 3 at the Pueblo de Oro golf course in Cagayan de Oro City with a score of 55 (-17) to edge a field of 20 teams in the aperitif to the Philippine Golf Tour’s ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Golf Championship held July 4-7 at the same facility.

Villacencio teamed up with amateurs Raul Miñoza, Cris Maligmat and Allan Soriano to edge the teams headed by Pros Jhonnel Ababa and Reymon Jaraula.

Ababa teamed up with amateurs Willan Rodolfo, Rolly Cortejos and Joel Penar to submit an identical score of 55 (-17) but finished first runner up via count back.

Jaraula partnered with Julien Domingo, Ronaldo Magsico and Francis Barlis, also with an identical score of 55 (-17) but came in as second runner up, likewise by count back.

Other highlights of the Pro-Am included the following: Longest Drive – Harvey Sytiongsa (Hole#3), Nearest to the Pin – Dick Aguilar, and Nearest to the Line – Eugene Unabia (Hole #7).

The following participants also emerged as lucky winners in the raffle draw: Althea Paige Gaccion, Bing Espinosa, Roland Casing, Isagani Saguidang, Harvey Sytiongsa, Kahlik Taha, Rudy Litang and Florian Concepcion.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, Pueblo Golf is the first and only world-class, all-weather championship golf course in the area.

The par 72 18-hole course has magnificent views of the mountains of Bukidnon with glimpses of Macajalar Bay from the back nine holes.

The complex layout will challenge players of all skill levels. The 4th and 13th Holes are Pueblo’s signature holes, featuring daunting natural ravines.

Pueblo Golf is ranked one of the Top Five courses in the country by Golfing Philippines, the only course to garner such a ranking in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Being an all-weather golf course, it is playable the whole year round. It is also environmentally sound, featuring five inter-connected lakes from which recycled water is drawn to water the course – an effective means to conserve water.

Pueblo Golf has played host to a number of major tournaments such as the PAL Interclub, the Rotary International Foundation golf tournament, the Southern Ladies Club, and many others.

As the flagship circuit of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the Philippine Golf Tour holds at least 15 tournaments annually at various championship courses in the country, luring not only the rising stars and living legends of Philippine golf but also a slew of foreign players honing up their respective games for future cracks at the world ranking.

The birth of the region’s newest circuit – the PGT Asia – also means more and more opportunities for these rising and seasoned campaigners – locals and foreigners alike – which only guarantees exciting and thrilling battles for golf supremacy and Order of Merit honors.

In 2013, PGTI also launched the PGT’s counterpart, the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, which continues its steady rise to recognition with more foreign players joining, while linking up with the region’s leading circuits – the Taiwan and China LPGA.

The ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship is sponsored by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. With ICTSI as chief backer, the Philippines Golf Tour Inc. (PGTI) hopes to cash in on the gains it had in terms of boosting Philippine golf and providing Filipino pros a circuit that allows them to be substantially rewarded for their hard work and determination, and at the same time earn that chance to improve their play for overseas campaigns.

-30-